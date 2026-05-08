Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs KKR IPL 2026

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The weather in Delhi is expected to remain largely favourable for cricket on Friday, 8 May 2026. Current forecasts indicate a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 34°C (94°F). As the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) commences at 19:30 IST, the mercury is predicted to hover around 29°C to 34°C, providing warm but manageable conditions for the players. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Humidity levels are projected to be between 40% and 55%, which could introduce a slight dew factor during the second innings. A light breeze from the east at approximately 16 km/h (10 mph) is also expected throughout the evening.

Delhi Rain Probability and Match Impact

Ground staff and fans can take relief in the current meteorological data, which suggests a very low risk of rain during match hours. The chance of precipitation during the day is estimated at just 5%, dropping to 0% as the night progresses. While recent weather patterns in Northwest India have seen some instability due to western disturbances, no significant rainfall is currently anticipated to interrupt play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: LSG Stay Alive for Playoffs Spot After Win Over RCB.

Delhi Weather Live

Pitch and Playing Conditions

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has shown signs of slowing down as the 2026 season progresses. While the powerplay overs may still favour batters, spinners are expected to play a dominant role in the middle overs. Recent matches at the venue have seen average first-innings scores ranging between 170 and 190 runs.

Given the potential for evening dew and the historical success of chasing teams at this venue this season, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for fielding first. With KKR currently on a three-match winning streak and DC looking to improve their standing from 7th place, the lack of rain ensures a full 40-over contest for this pivotal Match 51

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).