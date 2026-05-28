Business News | UP Ramps Up EV Mobility, Logistics Infrastructure Around Jewar Airport

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is accelerating the development of an integrated infrastructure and industrial ecosystem around the upcoming Noida International Airport ahead of proposed flight operations, with a focus on electric mobility, expressway connectivity, logistics hubs and export-oriented projects, according to an official release issued by the UP government after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of 110 electric buses in the initial phase for connectivity to the airport and stressed that the public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning June 15.

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"Public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning from June 15," the Chief Minister said during the fourth meeting of the State Transformation Commission.

The state government is also pushing for rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as part of the mobility plan. Officials informed during the meeting that around 15.5 lakh electric vehicles are currently registered in the state, and a target has been set to develop 10,000 charging stations by 2030. So far, around 2,500 charging stations have become operational.

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Reviewing key expressway projects linked to industrial growth and connectivity, the Chief Minister said, "Better connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, investment and employment generation."

The government directed officials to speed up land acquisition for major expressway projects, including the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway. The release stated that around 55 per cent of the land has already been acquired for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, while the alignment for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway has also been approved.

The review meeting also focused on logistics and industrial infrastructure projects being developed around the Jewar region.

According to the release, possession has already been obtained for 301 hectares out of the required 323 hectares for the proposed Multi Modal Logistic Hub, while 144 hectares out of the required 200 hectares have been made available for the Multi Modal Transport Hub project.

The Chief Minister said that "unnecessary delay in investment-related projects would not be accepted" and directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of pending matters and maintain continuous dialogue with investors.

The state government is also pushing ahead with industrial projects, including the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park in Lucknow.

"These projects should be rapidly advanced by linking them with the state's agricultural and industrial development," the Chief Minister said.

On defence manufacturing, officials informed the meeting that Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node under the Defence Corridor project.

The government is also planning an Agriculture Export Hub near Jewar International Airport and an Aqua Bridge project in Unnao to strengthen export infrastructure for agriculture and fisheries products.

"Modern processing and export facilities should be developed to connect agriculture and fisheries-based products with global markets," the Chief Minister said.

According to the release, 50 acres of land are required for the Agri Export Hub, out of which 29 acres have already been identified, while 60 acres of land have been identified for the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao. (ANI)

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