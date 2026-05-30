Aadhaar Card Address Change Online 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Update Address via UIDAI Portal for Free

Updating your Aadhaar card address online has become quick and hassle-free with the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal. Users searching for “Aadhaar address change online” or “how to update Aadhaar address” can now complete the process from home using a valid proof of address.

To begin, visit the official UIDAI website and log in using your Aadhaar number. Verify your identity through an OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once logged in, select the “Document Update” option and proceed to the address update section. You can either upload your own address proof or use the Head of Family (HoF) method.

Enter the new address details carefully and upload a valid supporting document such as a bank statement, electricity bill, passport, rent agreement, or voter ID. After submission, a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) is generated, which can be used to track the application status online. How To Download Aadhaar Card: Know Step-by-Step Guide for E-Aadhaar.

UIDAI typically takes up to 30 days to verify and process the request. Once approved, users can download the updated Aadhaar card directly from the portal. How to Change Your Home Address Using the New Aadhaar App: Complete Step-by-Step Guide.

Currently, UIDAI is offering free online address updates until July 14, 2026. However, updates for other details like name, date of birth, or biometrics require visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra and may cost between INR 75 and INR 125.

Keeping Aadhaar details updated is essential for seamless access to banking, government services, and identity verification processes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).