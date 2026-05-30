Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms & 39°C Heat on May 31, 2026

Ahmedabad is set to experience a mixed bag of weather on Sunday, May 31, 2026, as the city braces for significant thunderstorm activity, particularly in the early morning and late evening hours, alongside a high temperature reaching 39°C. Residents can expect a humid start to the day with a considerable 64% chance of thunderstorms and rain around midnight. While the rain probability dips significantly through the morning and afternoon, a late-evening resurgence of thunderstorm activity is forecast, accompanied by a rise in wind speed to 12 km/h.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Ahmedabad, Gujarat — Sunday, 31 May 2026 High 39°C Low 27°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 64% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Ahmedabad — Sunday, 31 May 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Thunderstorm 64% 8 km/h 03:00 27°C Thunderstorm 19% 6 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 09:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 15:00 39°C Clear sky 1% 6 km/h 18:00 39°C Partly cloudy 3% 7 km/h 21:00 32°C Thunderstorm 3% 12 km/h

The day will begin under the threat of thunderstorms, with the mercury hovering around 28°C at midnight before slightly dropping to 27°C by 3 AM. However, these stormy conditions are expected to give way to clear skies by 6 AM. The temperature will steadily climb throughout the morning, reaching 32°C by 9 AM and climbing to a peak of 39°C by 3 PM. The afternoon will remain clear and hot, with only a marginal 1% chance of rain and winds at a gentle 5-6 km/h. As the day progresses into the evening, skies are predicted to become partly cloudy by 6 PM, with temperatures still peaking at 39°C, before the threat of thunderstorms returns at 9 PM.

The recent forecast context suggests that a shift in weather patterns might be on the horizon, with reports indicating potential relief from the heat in the form of pre-monsoon showers expected from June 1st. This upcoming change in weather could offer a respite from the oppressive heat and humidity that has characterized the region. The recent IPL 2026 final, which was affected by weather delays, highlights the dynamic nature of Ahmedabad's climate during this transition period.

For residents planning their activities for Sunday, May 31, 2026, it is advisable to stay hydrated, especially during the peak heat hours between noon and 5 PM. Light cotton clothing is recommended to combat the high temperatures. Those venturing out in the early morning or late evening should be prepared for potential rain showers and carry umbrellas. Commuters might face minor disruptions due to sudden downpours or thunderstorm activity, particularly during the overnight and late evening periods. The fluctuating weather conditions underscore the need for vigilance and timely updates regarding the Ahmedabad weather.

Overall, the Ahmedabad weather forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2026, points to a day of extremes, with hot and clear afternoons punctuated by significant chances of thunderstorms at the beginning and end of the day. While the peak of the heat will be felt in the afternoon, the potential for rain and thunder throughout other parts of the day requires careful planning and preparedness. This Ahmedabad weather update serves as a crucial guide for navigating the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).