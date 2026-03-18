New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): India's upstream oil and gas companies are set to benefit significantly from rising global crude prices, driven by improved realizations, stronger operating leverage, and enhanced cash flows, according to a recent report by Yes Securities.

The report highlights that "higher crude prices are supportive for India's upstream exploration and production companies as crude realizations are directly linked to international oil benchmarks," highlghting the direct correlation between global price movements and upstream earnings.

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With production costs largely stable, the upside from higher prices flows disproportionately into profits.

The report noted that "with production costs relatively stable, rising crude prices translate into strong operating leverage, improving profitability and cash flow generation."

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This operating leverage becomes a key earnings driver, enabling upstream firms to expand margins during periods of elevated crude prices.

As per the report, "the incremental revenue flows disproportionately into operating profits, leading to meaningful expansion in EBITDA margins."

Stronger realizations also translate into improved financial flexibility. The report states that "improved free cash flows enable companies to comfortably fund exploration and development programs, invest in production expansion, maintain healthy dividend payouts, and reduce leverage."

The refinery utilisation levels are likely to remain robust at above around 95-100 per cent, supported by diversified crude sourcing and steady domestic demand.

It also pointed out that global availability of refined petroleum products may tighten further following India's export curbs, which could provide additional support to refining margins.

Additionally, the report emphasizes that the sector remains structurally well-placed in a high-price environment.

It noted that "overall, the upstream sector remains well positioned to benefit from sustained strength in global crude prices."

This positions upstream companies to strengthen balance sheets while sustaining long-term production growth.

However, the report cautions that policy risks remain. During periods of elevated prices, "policy interventions such as windfall taxes or higher dividend expectations" may be introduced, potentially redistributing a portion of the gains.

Despite such risks, the overall outlook for upstream players remains positive, with higher crude prices acting as a strong tailwind for earnings, cash flows, and capital investment capacity. (ANI)

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