Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Vaisala, a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action, proudly announces the establishment of Vaisala India and the grand opening of its new office in Mumbai. This strategic expansion reinforces Vaisala's commitment to supporting India's rapidly growing industrial sector, particularly in high-tech manufacturing fields such as life sciences, EV batteries, semiconductors, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). "The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been a key market for Industrial Measurements, experiencing remarkable growth over the years. As several Asian economies mature, the time is right for us to expand into the world's 4th largest economy, paving the way for a dynamic new growth market." Berndt Kohring, Vice President of Vaisala Industrial Measurements APAC, said.

The opening ceremony of Vaisala India on May 28 commenced with inspiring speeches. The speakers highlighted Vaisala's vision, strategic growth, and deep commitment to the Indian market. A traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony followed, symbolizing enlightenment and prosperity, setting the stage for an exciting future. The formal commencement of operations was marked by a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, officially inaugurating Vaisala India.

Our esteemed guests, valued customers, trusted partners, and dedicated colleagues gathered to witness this momentous occasion. Dr. Eva Nilsson, Deputy Consul General of Finland in Mumbai, congratulated Vaisala for making the decision to expand operations to India. " Vaisala's decision to establish itself in Mumbai is a wonderful example of the commitment that Finland and Finnish companies have towards collaborating with India and deepening the ties between our economies. Finnish companies have world class technological solutions to offer to the Indian market, which supports India's commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047. " she stated.

Mr. Kian Wei Yap, Director of Vaisala Industrial Measurements Other Asia Pacific, extended his gratitude, adding, "Thank you to our esteemed partners in India for your unwavering efforts and dedication, which have been instrumental in propelling our business to more than double its growth from 2018 to 2024. As we look ahead, together, we are confident that we can create even more value for our customers."

Vaisala India is built on three key pillars that empower India's manufacturing landscape:

1. Enhancing Precision & Compliance in Life Sciences - Vaisala's continuous monitoring systems ensure GMP compliance, data integrity, and precise environmental control for pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech labs, and cleanrooms.

2. Optimizing Battery Safety & Efficiency - Vaisala's dew point and humidity sensors optimize moisture-sensitive processes in the EV battery sector, enhancing performance, safety, and longevity.

3. Ensuring Semiconductor & EMS Excellence - Vaisala provides advanced vacuum, humidity, and cleanroom monitoring solutions for semiconductor fabs and EMS facilities, ensuring superior yield optimization, static control, and process integrity.

"We are proud to be part of India's transformative industrial journey, " Mr. Rajnikanth Umakanthan, General Manager of Vaisala Industrial Measurements India, concluded, "With the launch of Vaisala India, we are reinforcing our dedication to high-tech manufacturing. Alongside our partners, we are building a future where precision meets purpose, innovation meets sustainability, and India takes the lead in smart, responsible manufacturing."

About Vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com

