Rapper and desi hip hop artiste Emiway Bantai, whose real name is Mohammed Bilal Shaikh, recently received a death threat with an INR 1 crore extortion demand, leaving everyone shocked. The threatening message was sent to the "Machayenge" singer on Sunday (May 25) to the official number of his record label, Bantai Records, a day after he released a song paying tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The message read, "I am gangster Goldy Brar. Your singer has 24 hours. I want INR 1 crore or else I will kill him." Amid this, Emiway has finally broken his silence and reacted to the matter, expressing gratitude for the endless support he's been receiving. ‘I Will Kill Him’: Rapper Emiway Bantai Gets Death Threat and INR 1 Crore Ransom Demand From Gangster Goldy Brar Following Musical Tribute to Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala – Reports.

Emiway Bantai on Receiving Death Threat Following Sidhu Moosewala Tribute Song

Taking to his Instagram stories, Emiway Bantai has finally reacted to the death threat and revealed that the concerned authorities are looking into it. He also said that no artiste should ever have to face something like this. He said, "You may have seen news reports regarding the recent incidents involving me receiving death threats. I want to assure you all that I am doing okay and that the police are actively working to investigate and resolve the situation."

Emiway Bantai Reacts to Death Threat and Extortion Demand From Gangster Goldy Brar

Emiway continued, "No artiste should ever go through something like this. Our purpose is to create and share art, not to face fear or threats. I truly appreciate all the concern and support received from many of you during this difficult time." He concluded his note by thanking everyone for their continued support and kindness. Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the threat, is known to be a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was linked to the 2022 murder of Sidhu Moosewala. ‘His Spirit Continue to Inspire Me’: Emiway Bantai Pays a Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala.

Check Out MV of ‘Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala’ Song Below:

A case has been registered at the Nerul police station in Mumbai, and the authorities are trying to trace the number from which the message was sent. The Crime Brandch has also commenced an investigation into the matter.

