Mumbai, May 29: The state-run Bodoland Lottery results (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Thursday, May 29, 2025, have thousands of hopefuls across Assam eagerly waiting. Conducted under the supervision of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this popular lottery offers attractive prizes and sees strong participation each week. The results will be declared in three phases—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—giving players multiple chances to win. Participants can check the winning ticket numbers in PDF format on the official website, bodolotteries.com.

Alongside the Bodoland Lottery, several other draws, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, also receive enthusiastic participation from players across Assam and neighbouring areas. Participants are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers with care and stay informed via the official website. Over time, these lotteries have become weekly events that spark anticipation and offer hope to countless families. For real-time updates on winning numbers, prize information, and the complete list of winners, keep checking the official portal throughout the day.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are released on the official website bodolotteries.com, where winning numbers are provided in an easy-to-download PDF format. Draws take place three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—allowing players to check their luck throughout the day. The website is clean and free of ads, offering users a smooth experience as they access the latest results without distractions. Participants are encouraged to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official winners’ list to confirm any prizes.

Across India, various states legally run their lotteries under strict regulatory frameworks. Kerala, Sikkim, and Goa are known for their government-backed lottery systems, while states like Nagaland and Assam host popular draws such as the Nagaland Lottery and Bodoland Lottery. These lotteries attract a large number of players due to multiple prize tiers and daily draws.

However, it’s essential to play responsibly, set limits, avoid excessive spending, and view the lottery as a form of entertainment rather than a source of income. Always use verified sources to check results and avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

