New Delhi [India], January 22: We at Valuedesign are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Rucards, a leading innovator in India's money spending landscape. This powerful collaboration aims to redefine how businesses and individuals engage with Gift Cards, Expense management, and digital payments across India.

This partnership will be a game-changer for our clients and partners, combining Rucards' robust personal and corporate expense management platform with our proven expertise in Gift and Reloadable Card Solutions. Together, we're creating a seamless two-way business relationship that promises to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, helping businesses increase engagement, boost loyalty, and drive significant growth.

A Dynamic Partnership-

Valuedesign's impact is already felt worldwide:

* We've worked with 1000+ corporate and retail businesses across Asia, serving over 100,000 retail locations globally.

* Our expertise has helped clients retain 50% of their existing customers while simultaneously attracting new ones.

* Gift Cards powered by Valuedesign are the first choice for various occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, festivals, and employee recognition programs.

Meanwhile, Rucards is a powerhouse in India:

* Rucards operates in Pan India.

* It offers a comprehensive SaaS-based cards and corporate expense management solution that streamlines expense tracking and ensures financial discipline for businesses of all sizes.

* RUCard shave wide acceptance and contactless payment capabilities with NFC, NCMC, Magstripe with Rupay as scheme processor.

Together, Valuedesign and Rucards are combining our strengths to offer enhanced Gift Card Solutions that empower businesses and delight consumers.

Why Valuedesign-Rucards Partnership Matters-

Our mission at Valuedesign has always been to provide businesses with the tools to maximize the value of every customer interaction. By integrating Rucards' domestic prepaid card solutions and payment services with Valuedesign's Gift Card Solutions, we're offering a powerful, end-to-end solution that delivers measurable results:-

* Increased Customer Engagement: Businesses using our Gift Cardsolutions see increased foot traffic, higher average transaction values, and improved customer loyalty.

* Enhanced Corporate Expense Management: Rucards' SaaS platform simplifies the complexities of expense tracking, helping companies maintain tighter control over their spending while enjoying the benefits of our customizable corporate gift cards.

* Diverse Card Options: Together, we offer reloadable balance cards, physical and virtual gift cards, and customized card solutions, all backed by world-class technology for security and control.

Technology at the Core: Powered by Valuedesign-

We pride ourselves on offering the most advanced technology in the Gift Card Market. Our Gift Card Solutions are fully integrated into both physical and digital environments, providing businesses with real-time insights and analytics that drive decision-making.

By partnering with Rucards, we're extending these capabilities to a broader audience, helping businesses across India take advantage of cutting-edge financial technology. Rucards' expertise in wallet loading, expense tracking, and corporate management aligns perfectly with our vision for a fully digital, customer-centric economy.

From magstripe and DIP capabilities to NFC-enabled contactless payments, our partnership will meet the evolving needs of today's consumers.

Our Partnership Benefits for Consumers and Businesses

For consumers, the benefits of our combined solutions are clear. Whether they're shopping for a birthday gift or managing corporate expenses, our combined solution offers:

* Wide Acceptance: Our Gift Cards can be used at thousands of locations across India.

* Security and Control: Advanced security features ensure that both consumers and businesses can trust our solutions.

* Customization: Businesses can create Personalized Gift Cards that align with their brand and customer preferences.

For businesses, the partnership between Valuedesign and Rucards means:

* Improved Financial Discipline: With tools that simplify expense tracking and budgeting, companies can better manage their resources.

* Enhanced Customer Loyalty: Our Gift Card Solutions are proven to increase customer retention and attract new customers, driving sustained growth.

* Streamlined Operations: Our integrated platforms make it easy for businesses to manage both Gift Cards and corporate expenses from a single dashboard.

Expanding Business Opportunities

Our partnership with Rucards not only enhances customer engagement but also unlocks new business opportunities for corporations and retailers across India. As more businesses look for innovative ways to manage expenses and reward customer loyalty, our combined expertise offers a versatile Gift Card Solution tailored to meet diverse needs.

For large corporations, our customizable Corporate Gift / Reloadable Cards are perfect for employee rewards, client incentives, and festive gifting. With reloadable balance options and virtual card capabilities, businesses can streamline their incentive programs while maintaining full control over expenses. Our platform's real-time analytics allows companies to track usage patterns, ensuring that every rupee spent delivers maximum impact.

Retailers, on the other hand, benefit from increased foot traffic and higher sales through the deployment of Gift Cards powered byValuedesign. Whether it's a small local shop or a large retail chain, our solutions help merchants tap into India's growing digital payment ecosystem, driving both customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With wide acceptance across thousands of locations and seamless integration into existing systems, our partnership with Rucards positions Valuedesign at the forefront of India's digital transformation. Together, we're not just driving growth--we're reshaping the way businesses engage with their customers in a rapidly evolving market.

Driving Growth in India's Digital Economy

As India continues its journey toward a fully digital economy, Valuedesign and Rucards are committed to supporting this transformation. Our partnership aligns with India's push for greater financial inclusion and digital adoption, providing businesses and consumers with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced, technology-driven world.

With Valuedesign powering this next phase of growth, businesses can look forward to innovative, user-friendly solutions that maximize the value of every rupee spent. Together with Rucards, we're creating a future where every transaction is smarter, every customer interaction is more meaningful, and every business has the tools it needs to thrive.

We encourage businesses across India to explore the possibilities of our new partnership with Rucards. Whether you're looking for a powerful Gift Card Solution to boost customer engagement or a comprehensive platform to manage corporate expenses, we've got you covered.

For more information, visit our website or contact us today to learn how Valuedesign and Rucards can help your business succeed in the digital age.

"Rucards and ValueDesign's strategic partnership is a significant step forward in creating synergies that will drive innovation and enhance our market reach. By leveraging Rucards' established user base and operational expertise, ValueDesign is well-positioned to expand its footprint and accelerate its growth," said Mr. Sachin Kumar , CEO of ValueDesign.

"We are pleased to partner with ValueDesign in this exciting venture. This collaboration is a key milestone in Rucards', and we are confident it will lead to the development of innovative solutions that will resonate with high-demand markets worldwide," said Mr. Vineet Tewari, CEO of Rucards.

About Valuedesign

Founded in 2006 and listed in 2016 in Tokyo Stock Exchange, Valuedesign is a global leader in Gift Card Solutions, serving over 1000+ corporate and retail businesses across Asia. We're committed to helping businesses retain customers, drive engagement, and unlock new growth opportunities.

About Rucards

Rucards is a leading provider of corporate expense management solutions in India, offering a comprehensive SaaS platform that combines prepaid card solutions with advanced financial technology. With a presence in PAN India, Rucards is dedicated to helping businesses achieve financial discipline and success.

Valuedesign India

Office No. 244, 2nd Floor, Ecstasy Business Park, JSD, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Sachin Kumar

Website: https://valuedesign.co.in/

Rucards India

Office No. 306, 3rd Floor , Sigma IT Park, MIDC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra , India.

Vineet Tewari

Website : https://rugift.in

