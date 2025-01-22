After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabha fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the Telugu language film features Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in lead female roles. Amidst the huge hype surrounding the film, a key action scene featuring Malavika Mohanan has surfaced online and gone viral across social media platforms. ‘The Raja Saab’ Postponed? Prabhas Dazzles in Vintage Festive Look in New Poster Unveiled for Sankranthi and Pongal (View Pic).

Leaked Footage of Malavika Mohanan From ‘The Raja Saab’ Surfaces Online

Amid the excitement surrounding the release of Prabhas' The Raja Saab, leaked footage from the Telugu film has surfaced online, featuring one of the leading ladies. In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika Mohanan is seen in action mode, fighting goons in a pink outfit. The actress performs a high-flying action stunt, kicking an opponent during the shoot. However, the authenticity of the clip remains unconfirmed until an official statement is provided by the makers.

Malavika Mohanan’s Fighting Scene From ‘The Raja Saab’ Goes Viral

This is not the first time a photo or video from the sets of the Prabhas-starrer has surfaced online. Earlier, a photo of Niddhi Agerwal claiming to be from the sets of The Raja Saab went viral. However, the actress cleared the rumours by issuing a clarification on X. Re-sharing the viral pic, the actress wrote, "Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajSaab movie...its from an ad shoot which I have done." She also assured fans not to worry as the makers will be coming up with updates very soon. ‘The Raja Saab’: Prabhas’ Upcoming Horror Comedy Postponed Amid Rumours of Injury? Here’s What We Know.

Niddhi Agerwal Offers Clarification on Her Alleged Leaked Pic From ‘The Raja Saab’

Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie.. it’s from an ad shoot i have done.. we will come with updates very soon 🥰 trust me, it’s worth waiting for ☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3ODIIidb0 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) December 19, 2024

About ‘The Raja Saab’

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, Prabhas' The Raja Saab is touted to be a horror-comedy which will deliver an exciting blend of thrills and laughter. The movie is produced by Viswa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory and will be released across five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab feature in key roles in The Raja Saab. The music of the much-awaited Telugu film is composed by Thaman S. A fresh release date is expected to be announced soon by the makers.

