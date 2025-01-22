Shab e-Miraj, or Night of Ascension, is a very significant occasion for Muslims across the globe. It commemorates the night journey of Prophet Muhammad to the heavens from Mecca. Shab e-Miraj 2025 will most likely be observed on Sunday, January 26; however, the exact date will depend on the moon sighting. The event is believed to have taken place on the 27th night of the Rajab month, according to the Islamic calendar. The day is observed with a lot of faith and devotion. Muslims around the world visit local mosques, offer their prayers for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, recite verses from the Quran, engage in charity, and many even choose to observe a strict fast on this day. Here’s all you need to know about the observance. Shab-e-Miraj Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About 'The Night of Ascent', Also Known As Lailat Al Miraj.

Shab e-Miraj 2025 Date

Shab e-Miraj, or the Isra and Miraj 2025, will most likely be observed on Sunday, January 26; however, the exact date will depend on the moon sighting of the Rajab month.

Shab e-Miraj History

Shab e-Miraj, also known as Isra and Mi'raj, is a very significant observance for Muslims. The term Isra’ refers to traveling or walking at night, and Mi’raj refers to going up or rising to a high place. It marks Prophet Muhammad’s night journey and ascension into the heavens. The miraculous journey took place in two parts around the year AD 621, on the 27th night of the month of Rajab. First, Prophet Muhammad went from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then he ascended to the heavens by Allah’s will. The event unfolded at a time when the Prophet was going through a period of pain after losing two of his loved ones.

It all started after Prophet Muhammad was woken up by angel Jibrael from his peaceful sleep. His heart and stomach were blessed with the waters of Zam Zam. After the purification, Prophet Muhammad was taken to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, a journey that highlights the spiritual connection between Islamic holy sites. Prophet Muhammad and angel Jibrael in the second part of the Night of Mi’raj. It is during this auspicious journey that the five daily prayers, a fundamental aspect of Islamic worship with great spiritual significance for Muslims, were established.

Shab e-Miraj Significance

Shab e-Miraj is one of the most significant observances in Islam. Through sermons, religious leaders emphasise the importance of Mi’raj in Islam. During this sacred time, many observe a fast and embrace the period as a time for spiritual purification and self-discipline. It is also the perfect opportunity for Muslims to reaffirm their dedication to the religion and come close to Allah by performing good deeds. In addition, it is also a reminder that Ramadan is nearing. Shab-e-Miraj (Isra' and Mi'raj) Date, History and Significance: Know All About 'The Night of Ascent', Also Known As Lailat Al Miraj.

During this period, families come together, offer nightlong prayers known as Tahajjud, seek spiritual purification, engage in charitable acts, and offer food and assistance to those in need. It is a time reflection, unity, and a desire to draw closer to Allah.

