New Delhi [india], May 12 (ANI/SRV): Vamstar, a London-based company having its development center in Hyderabad, India offering a unique AI-driven platform catering to the healthcare industry, has launched a special Product Program aimed at enhancing the productivity of its employees.

The program was designed to contribute to the vital success of the company and the well-being of its staff.

Launched in 2019, Vamstar is a B2B marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers using artificial intelligence (AI) created in-house. Its healthcare market research portfolio offers a unique view of the healthcare ecosystem by combining traditional business analysis with cutting-edge data collection methodologies and Vamstar's revolutionary AI-based procurement expertise.

Since its inception, Vamstar has showcased a steady growth trajectory. Currently, the company has 115+ employees and the Product Program has been designed to equip the software engineers with independent problem-solving abilities, meeting the challenges of the constantly-evolving healthcare domain and unlocking their full potential.

The program provides access to valuable internal and external courses. It consists of ten modules that are taught across several sessions and include information on the company, the market and industry, and the product. There are three assessments at the end of the program: one for the domain, another for the marketplace, and the third for the product.

The outcomes of an assessment are an excellent approach to test comprehension and serve as a starting point for employee reviews with management.

Chris Smith, Engineering Manager at Vamstar and the head of the Product training program said, "The constantly changing nature of our work is challenging and engaging, as it often requires updating. My commitment to providing the most up-to-date information results in copious amounts of reading and researching. Thus, it is ensured that our Product Program is the best it can be for our employees."

It is important to make everyone feel capable of doing their duties well and enjoying their employment. The Product Program provides the software recruits a broader understanding of what Vamstar does which benefits employees from every department and makes their work enjoyable.

The initiative provides immediate assistance to new employees. It gives them structure and support for the first week, relieving stress and avoiding roadblocks by starting off with the right information.

"I noticed throughout the program that people are eager to learn. The Program brought individuals together from across the company, who might not have otherwise met. In doing so, it has built a stronger sense of community and helped company-wide relations and communication", added Chris Smith.

Vamstar plans to expand it further by increasing interactivity at their development center based in Hyderabad. Chris also plans to scale the product program team in India to assist with the ever-growing engineering side of the operation.

Vamstaris also eying fresh recruitment of individuals to cater to these roles. Further expansion is predicted in order to create tailored training, on top of the basic training, for each role. Overall, the objective is to have a happier workforce contributing to coding and development!

For further information: https://vamstar.io

