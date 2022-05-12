Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings look to take a step closer to playoff qualification when they face off in IPL 2022 match 60. The clash will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the RCB vs PBKS betting odds along with win probability. RCB vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 60.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had phases of inconsistency this season but have found form at the right time, winning their last two fixtures. Faf du Plessis' team can all but confirm their playoff aspirations with a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are fighting to keep their top-four hopes alive and need to remain perfect in their remaining matches. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

RCB vs PBKS Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RCB to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RCB have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while PBKS are a 2.10 underdog.

RCB vs PBKS Win Predictions

RCB vs PBKS (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore are tipped to come away with a win from the RCB have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to PBKS's 47%. The earlier meeting saw Punjab emerge victorious with a dominant display.

