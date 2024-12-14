Khordha (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): Vedanta Aluminium has established a new skills training centre named 'VeDakshata' at Bileimunda village in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district of Odisha.

As per the release this training centre aims to impart placement-linked training to the underprivileged youth mass in the region as well as cater to the aspiring youths of Hemgir block in the district along with Lakhanpur block in adjoining Jharsuguda district.

"While the skills training centre was inaugurated by Dasarathi Saraboo (OAS), Sub-Collector, Sadar, Sundargarh, the other distinguished guests present on the special occasion were Gopal Padhan (Ex- Chairman, Hemgir block & BGMS President), Sanyasi Bag (Sarpanch, Garjanjore) and Sunanda Kalo," the release read.

'VeDakshata' has already garnered a strong response from the community, with 105 students enrolling for the first batch of the training programme. The skills training centre is equipped with contemporary infrastructure, featuring a multipurpose hall, a digital training room, training rooms for various trades and separate hostel facility for both boys and girls.

Lauding the efforts of Vedanta company, Dasarathi Saraboo (OAS), Sub- Collector, Sundargarh, said, "'VeDakshata' skills training centre is a transformative initiative for this region. I appreciate Vedanta Aluminium for equipping young minds with industry-relevant training and facilitating placement opportunities. This initiative not only uplifts the youth, but also drives forth economic progress in the district."

Speaking on this initiative, Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Skilling the youth lies at the heart of our mission to uplift the socio-economic fabric of the region. The 'VeDakshata' skills training centre embodies our steadfast commitment to equipping youngsters with market-relevant skills, empowering them to seize sustainable earning opportunities and thrive in a competitive world."

"This initiative is a testament to our vision of fostering inclusive economic growth while creating a brighter future for our communities," quipped Gupta.

Kanshajit Bhaumic, COO, Coal Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, "The launch of the 'VeDakshata' skills training centre reflects Vedanta's vision of creating self-reliant communities through targeted skill-building initiatives. This centre will enable the youth to access career pathways that transform their lives."

Vedanta Aluminium has partnered with LearnNet Skills Limited, a joint venture of SchoolNet India Limited and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to drive this initiative.

The centre offers courses on sewing machine operation, electrical maintenance, and food and beverage services. The project aims to train 700 rural youths over the next three years. (ANI)

