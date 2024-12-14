One of the best all-rounders across formats, Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from bowling by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after the Bangladesh all-rounder's action was deemed illegal. ECB have suspended Shakib from bowling in all cricket tournaments organised by the apex body, having been reported by umpires during his only County Championship 2024 match in September. BCB President Faruque Ahmed Believes Shakib Al Hasan Can Still Play for Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

The former Bangladesh captain will have to pass an independent reassessment of his action, meaning his arm bend should be under a 15-degree threshold, which is the benchmark set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

During his debut County match for Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) against Somerset, Shakib nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings after which on-field umpires reported the all-rounder for a suspect action. ECB had suspended Shakib from bowling after receiving the test results dated December 10. 37-Year-Old Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Oldest Cricketer To Feature for Bangladesh in International Cricket, Veteran All-Rounder Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024.

Shakib has been undergoing troubled times lately, having missed his Farewell Test for Bangladesh following protests against the cricketer in Dhaka. BCB dropped the ace all-rounder from both the West Indies and Afghanistan ODI series, respectively.

