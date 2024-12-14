Allu Arjun’s arrest has sparked shock and raised questions across the film fraternity and among his fans. The actor was arrested on December 13 by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, which led to the death of a woman named Revathi. After spending a night in Chanchalguda Central Jail, Allu Arjun was released, but his arrest has drawn strong criticism from actor-politician Ravi Kishan who has now questioned whether Allu Arjun’s arrest was a ‘personal revenge’. Allu Arjun Released From Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda Central Jail; ‘Pushpa 2’ Star’s Lawyer Labels Arrest As ‘Illegal’ (Watch Video).

In an interaction with the media, the BJP MP questioned whether the arrest of his “good friend” Allu Arjun was a form of “personal revenge.” Kishan expressed his anger, calling it a “black day for all actor fraternity” and decried the treatment of Allu Arjun as if he were a “terrorist,” especially pulling him out of his home and causing “mental torture” for his family. He demanded answers, asking, “What is the reason? What personal revenge is behind this?” Kishan further criticised the Congress government for the way the actor was treated, saying, “You are treating a National Award-winning actor like this. It is a black day for all actors and the film industry... The Congress government there should answer... It is very unfortunate...,” reports ANI. 'Is This Fair?': Vivek Oberoi Questions Allu Arjun's Arrest in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case - Read Statement.

Video Of Ravi Kishan On Allu Arjun’s Arrest

#WATCH | Delhi: On the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, " It is very unfortunate. He (Allu Arjun) is my good friend and co-actor... You are treating a National Award-winning actor like this. It is a black day for all actors and the film industry...… pic.twitter.com/Kuni2vGzHz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

Actor Allu Arjun, who walked out of Hyderabad central jail today morning after spending a night, was ordered to spend 14 days in judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, was granted bail by the Telangana High Court after submitting a INR 50,000 bond.

