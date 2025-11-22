VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22: Vidhyoday Institute has once again established new benchmarks in commerce education with an exceptional performance in the CA Intermediate Results 2025.

Also Read | Byju Raveendran Denies Allegations, Plans To Appeal After US Court Orders Over USD 1.07 Billion Default Judgment.

Out of 360 students trained in the September 2025 exam, an impressive 167 students have successfully cleared the examination. This milestone takes the institute's overall tally to 670 successful students out of 1,512 trained over the last four attempts -- marking a record-breaking achievement for Central India's most result-oriented CA coaching institute.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Sliding Toward Steepest Monthly Drop Since 2022 Amid Crypto Market Downturn.

Total Students Trained (Last 4 Attempts): 1,512

Total Selections: 670 (Highest-ever record)

All India Ranks (Last 3 Attempts): 11 -- all subjects taught exclusively at Vidhyoday

(AIRs secured: 10, 15, 22, 24, 28, 31, 35, 35, 43, 48 & 49)

93 students achieved 400+ marks

1300+ Exemptions (60+ Marks) across subjects

Pass Percentage:

Both Groups - 45.43% (vs ICAI average of ~12%)

Single Group - 33.8% (vs ICAI average of ~18.6%)

These results underline Vidhyoday's consistent performance and its growing reputation as a center of academic excellence for aspiring Chartered Accountants in Central India.

Commenting on the achievement, CA Aayush Vijayvargiya and CA Anubhav Jain, Directors of Vidhyoday Institute said: Our students have not only cleared exams but rewritten history once again. Their dedication, coupled with our faculty's unwavering commitment, has made this extraordinary success possible. These results reflect our mission -- to make CA education more structured, stress-free, and truly successful."

Admissions Open

Admissions are now open for the upcoming "Vidhyoday Success Batch." Aspiring CA students can visit Vidhyoday Institute's official website or social media pages to learn more and join the region's most trusted commerce learning ecosystem and be a part of the revolution in CA/CS coaching.

Website: https://vidhyoday.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)