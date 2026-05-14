Business News | Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist and Innovations India Ink MoU at Business Forum Attended by President To Lam and CM Devendra Fadnavis

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: In a significant step towards strengthening cultural diplomacy, tourism cooperation and creative collaboration between India and Vietnam, The state-owned national carrier Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group -Vietnam's oldest and leading state-owned tourism group officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innovations India for collaboration on two prestigious India-Vietnam initiatives: the upcoming Bollywood feature film SILAA and the 5th edition of Namaste Vietnam Festival to be held in Vietnam in 2026.

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The MoU signing ceremony took place in Mumbai on 7 May 2026 in the esteemed presence of H.E. Mr. To Lam, President of Vietnam and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with several distinguished dignitaries and senior leaders from both nations including Culture & Tourism Minister of Vietnam H.E. Mr. Ho An Phong & Indian Ambassador to Vietnam H. E. Tshering Sherpa.

This landmark collaboration forms part of the historic first official state visit of Vietnamese President H.E. Mr. To Lam to India and coincides with the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring the growing friendship, trust, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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The MoU was formally signed by Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of Vietnam Airlines, Nguyen Huu Y Yen, Chairwoman of Saigontourist Group, and Captain Rahul Bali, Managing Director of Innovations India, who is also the Producer of SILAA and the Curator of Namaste Vietnam Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, President H.E. Mr. To Lam said, "Vietnam and India share a timeless friendship built on trust, cultural understanding, and mutual respect. Collaborations in cinema, tourism, and cultural exchange not only strengthen people-to-people connections but also open new avenues of cooperation between our nations. I am pleased to see institutions from Vietnam and India coming together to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during this important milestone year."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "Maharashtra has always been India's gateway for culture, cinema, business, and international collaboration. The partnership between Vietnam and Indian enterprises is a wonderful example of how creative industries and tourism can become powerful instruments of diplomacy and economic growth. Such initiatives will further strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Vietnam while creating new opportunities for tourism, investment, and cultural engagement."

Captain Rahul Bali added, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to collaborate with the Government of Vietnam through iconic institutions like Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group during such a historic milestone year for India-Vietnam relations. Through cinema, tourism and cultural diplomacy, we aim to create impactful platforms that bring the people of Vietnam and India closer and will inspire greater travel, deeper understanding and stronger engagement between them."

The upcoming Bollywood film SILAA is an ambitious cinematic collaboration that seeks to build a powerful emotional and cultural bridge between India and Vietnam while showcasing the beauty, hospitality, heritage, and tourism potential of Vietnam to Indian and global audiences. Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in leading roles. Produced by Captain Rahul Bali's venture, Innovations India along with Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment the film is scheduled for release in 2026.

Meanwhile, the 5th edition of Namaste Vietnam Festival is set to further strengthen bilateral engagement through a vibrant celebration of cinema, tourism, culture, fashion and people-to-people exchanges. Over the years, the festival has emerged as one of the most prominent platforms dedicated to enhancing India-Vietnam friendship and cultural diplomacy.

This strategic collaboration between Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist Group and Innovations India is expected to significantly boost tourism exchanges, film cooperation and cultural connectivity between the two nations. At a time when India and Vietnam are celebrating a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, initiatives such as these reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries towards strengthening bilateral relations through soft power, tourism, creative industries, and cultural diplomacy. The MoU is being viewed as a major milestone in the evolving India-Vietnam partnership and a powerful example of how cinema, tourism and cultural initiatives can further deepen friendship and cooperation between the people of both nations.

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