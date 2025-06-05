VMPL

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), an emerging leader in India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector, has officially appointed Mr. P. Surya Prakash, Managing Director of SatyaVani Projects and Consultants Pvt. Ltd., as the Architectural and Engineering consultant for its upcoming defence production facility in Village Erach, Tehsil Garautha, District Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

This strategic appointment follows VTDS's recently executed lease deed with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for Plot No. S-8 spanning 20 hectares in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

With an extensive portfolio in infrastructure and industrial development, SatyaVani Projects will lead the master planning and architectural design of VTDS's new state-of-the-art facility, which will focus on the manufacturing of small arms and ammunition. The design will emphasize efficiency, operational safety, and compliance with global defence manufacturing standards.

Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of VTDS, stated on the partnership: "We are privileged to welcome Mr. P. Surya Prakash and the esteemed SatyaVani team on board. Their expertise in strategic infrastructure design aligns seamlessly with our vision of building an advanced, future-ready defence manufacturing ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission."

Adding to this, Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder & Director of VTDS, remarked: "This facility is more than a manufacturing site, it reflects our steadfast commitment to self-reliance, and regional economic growth. Our collaboration with SatyaVani Projects and Consultants ensures the establishment of a resilient and future-ready infrastructure that will serve as a cornerstone for India's defence manufacturing capabilities."

The appointment of SatyaVani Projects and Consultants reinforces VTDS's enduring mission to strengthen India's defence capabilities through the development of advanced infrastructure, while also promoting local employment and catalyzing industrial growth in the Bundelkhand region.

