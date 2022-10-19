Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): VIMTA Labs, a leading Life Sciences Contract Research and Testing Organization in India, inaugurated its state-of-the-art EMI/EMC Lab at Neovantage Park (MN Park), Genome Valley in Hyderabad. Sets up a world-class Lab for Electrical & Electronics Products Testing and Certifications to support the 'Make in India' mission (including Medical Devices).

The facility was inaugurated by K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Govt of Telangana, in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I & C), E V Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman & MD, TSIIC, Shakti M Nagappan, Director Life Sciences & Pharma, Govt. of Telangana; Dr S P Vasireddi, Chairman, Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director and other senior Management of VIMTA.

The lab is equipped to handle advanced and complex testing to support the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) requirements of Active Medical Devices, Wireless, Defense, and other electronic Industrial sectors.

Minister, K.T. Rama Rao said, "I am pleased to launch Vimta Labs EMI/EMC testing facility at Genome Valley, the global powerhouse of Life Sciences. This facility will complement the existing world-class infrastructure at Genome."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr S. P. Vasireddi, Chairman, VIMTA Labs said," VIMTA is driven by quality as its core value and we are constantly focused on building an ecosystem to support the Life Sciences industry products development and compliance; be it food or pharmaceuticals or medical devices, etc. We see that over the last few years, the Indian ESDM sector has witnessed a significant shift from basic testing to areas such as product development, original design manufacturing, and others. Our foray into EMC testing aims to cater to the growing needs of the life sciences and biomedical industries for precision testing. The advanced semi-anechoic lab will help position India as a global leader in EMC testing."

Adding to this, Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director, VIMTA Labs said, "As the policy focus shifted to encourage 'Make in India' for medical equipment, defense, electric vehicles, etc., we could identify the need for a world-class testing facility to support the mission. We acquired EMTAC Laboratories in 2020 to expand our service offerings to these industries. With our vast experience in the laboratory business, we identified the need for VIMTA to further expand its capabilities and become strategically equipped to offer the best E&E testing facilities which are in accordance with applicable national and international standards. We are further planning to invest up to Rs.70 Crores in the next 5 years to create more testing infrastructure. Our labs offer operational excellence in terms of multifunctional testing, testing for equipment with unique or advanced features, and a range of testing solutions to diverse verticals in the ESDM sector."

Corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKDkx2MiJbA

Website : - www.vimta.com

Making a positive impact on the wellbeing of human lives has inspired every aspect of VIMTA's work. Whether it is diagnostic testing or helping launch new drugs or testing their safety and efficacy, testing quality of food products or environment testing, offering new information through data, or ensuring the safety of devices, VIMTA is an organization that is driven by quality and inspired by science.

The industries served include bio/pharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, food manufacturers & business operators, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals, patients, consumers, electronics & electrical product/component manufacturers, and a wide spectrum of industries. It serves customers across the globe and is reputed for its quality.

Vimta Labs, Est. in 1984, with headquarters in Hyderabad, is listed on Indian stock exchanges - BSE & NSE under the ticker symbol VIMTALABS.

