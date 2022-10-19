Oppo India officially launched the A17k smartphone in the country. The handset is introduced as the successor to the A17 device, which debuted recently. The smartphone is now available for sale via the Oppo India website and online as well as offline stores. It comes in two colours - gold and navy blue. The smartphone is a budget offering and comes with 4G connectivity. Oppo A97 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Oppo A17k features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device sports a single 8MP rear camera.

Experience A-class performance with a whopping 5000mAh battery and up to 4GB extended RAM, The all-new A17k is supercharged to the core. All of this, for just ₹10,499! Buy now and avail exciting offers. — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 17, 2022

Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K & Oppo A77s India Price Tipped Online: Report.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.2 UI. Oppo A17k also comes with an IPX4 rating for basic splash resistance. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A17k is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. It will rival the likes of Redmi 10 Prime, Realme C25_Y, Realme Narzo 50 and Moto E32.

