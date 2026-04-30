Business News | Visa Launches 'Agentic Ready' Program in Asia Pacific with Over 50 Partners - Advancing Agentic Commerce

PRNewswire

Singapore, April 30: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of its global Agentic Ready program in Asia Pacific. Visa Agentic Ready is designed to support the payments ecosystem in the era of agent-led commerce.

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In its first phase, Visa Agentic Ready focuses on issuer readiness, providing a structured pathway for issuers to test, validate and understand agent-initiated transactions in a controlled, production-grade environment. The program enables issuers to experience how AI agents initiate complete transactions on behalf of consumers, and to test their readiness to support agentic commerce - while maintaining the trust, control, and protections that underpin the Visa network.

"Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic and digitally advanced payments regions in the world, making it an ideal environment to bring agentic commerce from concept to reality. This will truly scale when the payments ecosystem moves forward together," said T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products & Solutions, Asia Pacific at Visa. "Agentic Ready is a critical step in that journey - helping issuers test, learn and prepare for agent-initiated payments in a controlled environment, so the industry can innovate with confidence as AI reshapes how commerce happens everyday."

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Agentic Ready is powered by Visa's foundational network capabilities, bringing together tokens, identity, risk and controls to examine how trusted agent-initiated payments could be enabled across use cases. This builds on Visa Intelligent Commerce - Visa's portfolio of initiatives and solutions focused on enabling trusted, AI-driven commerce experiences at scale.

From Readiness to Real-World Scale

Bringing agentic commerce to life at scale requires coordination across the payments ecosystem, and Visa has enrolled several partners from 10 markets across the region into the Agentic Ready program. Early issuing partners engaging in the Visa Agentic Ready program include: AEON Thana Sinsap, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, ANZ Bank New Zealand, ASB Bank, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Bank New Zealand, Bank of China[1], Bank of Melbourne, Bank of South Australia, Bank SinoPac, Cathay United Bank, CIMB Bank[2], Credit Saison Co., Ltd., CTBC Bank, Cuscal, DBS Bank, DCS, E.SUN Bank, GXS Bank, Hana Card, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC[3], Hyundai Card, ING Bank (Australia), KakaoBank, KB Kookmin Card Co. Ltd, Kiwibank, KASIKORNBANK (KBank), Krungthai Card (KTC), Latitude Financial, Maybank[4], Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank), Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., OCBC Bank Ltd, Rakuten Card Co., Ltd., Reap Technologies Limited, Samsung Card, Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), SB Payment Service Corp., Shinhan Card, St. George Bank, Standard Chartered[5], StraitsX Payment Services Pte. Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd., Taishin International Bank, Techcombank, TMBThanachart Bank (ttb), Trust Bank Singapore, Union Bank of Taiwan, UQPAY, UOB, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), Wise, ZA Bank, and Zip Co, with additional partners expected to join this year.

Through the controlled, production-grade testing environment, the program validates how agent-initiated payments operate in real world environments, helping issuers build confidence as these new experiences become a reality.

This effort supports Visa's broader shift towards intelligent, programmable commerce, where trusted credentials and network capabilities enable payments to respond securely and flexibly to consumer intent, context and controls. As more of the shopping journey becomes automated, this helps ensure agents can act seamlessly on a consumer's behalf - while keeping people firmly in control.

Visa is working globally with AI platforms and developers, merchants, and ecosystem partners to enable trusted agent-initiated payments at scale. Visa Agentic Ready helps ensure issuers are prepared to support these transactions securely and with confidence.

The program is live and available across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Those interested in participating in the Visa Agentic Ready program can contact their Visa account executive for more information.

[1] Hong Kong and Singapore[2] Malaysia and Singapore[3] Hong Kong and Singapore[4] Malaysia and Singapore[5] Hong Kong and Singapore

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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