Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India, the global technology Hub of the Volkswagen Group along with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and Skoda Auto Digilab India are hosting the 2nd edition of i.mobilothon, a Virtual Hackathon that focuses on prototyping various solutions in the area of Mobility.

The hackathon, launched on 13th Sep 2022, seeks to bring together the sharpest minds from the industry. With wider horizon, the event invites participation in three broad categories, namely Start-Ups, Employees of Volkswagen Group and their partners, as well as University Students from across the country. Over a period of several weeks, the participants would dwell upon a series of challenges focused on real-world business problems and try to find innovative solutions to those problems using diverse technologies.

The scope of i.mobilothon encompasses 4 themes which are: Holistic Sustainability, Transforming Mobility with AI, Internet of Things and Mobility Solutions in the Metaverse.

Stephan Fingerling, Managing Director, Volkswagen IT Solutions, Wolfsburg, Germany, inaugurated the i.mobilothon. In his opening speech, Stephan said, "Hackathons are wonderful platforms to give innovation a way to come to the surface and to create new ideas in a way that is useful for all. I am curious about the good ideas and prototypes that will be created within this hackathon, specifically in reducing our carbon footprint by IT and Digitalization to benefit our children and future generations."

"Great start for the Tech community to join the hackathon focused on disruptive ideas/solutions/products based on the automotive and mobility sector. VW Group Tech communities, Startups and fresh talent from universities are invited to join this mega hackathon. Thanks, Stephan Fingerling for flagging off the event." added Sidharth Yadav, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India.

The top two participants in each category will be awarded prizes ranging from co-create opportunities for start-ups, cash and employment opportunities for students, and gadgets and goodies for employees respectively. The evaluation criteria for the same would be based on parameters such as impact, degree of innovation, scalability, time to market and risk of failure.

i.mobilothon would be held over a period of 10 weeks with registrations starting from 13th September. The last day for idea submission is 14th Oct. Final presentations with prototypes and the closing ceremony with awards distribution are likely to be held towards the end of November 2022.

Detailed information about the hackathon can be found here: https://www.i-mobilothon.com/home

