Brazil are back in action during the latest international break and they will take on Ghana in a friendly fixture. The clash will be played at Stade Oceane in Havre, France on September 23, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Ghana, International Friendly 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pele, Neymar and Other Brazilian Stars Defend Vinicius Junior After Racist Slur on Real Madrid Forward.

Brazil were sensational in the qualifying campaign, topping the CONMEBOL group and are undefeated since the Copa America final loss. Tite's men are one of the favourites for the World Cup and will be aiming to pick up momentum before heading to Qatar. Meanwhile, Ghana have had a mixed bag of results and recent times and will be hoping for an upset.

Brazil vs Ghana, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Brazil vs Ghana will take place on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) with the football match kick-off time being 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at Stade Oceana in Havre, France.

Brazil vs Ghana, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Brazil vs Ghana international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the BRA vs GHA live telecast on their TV sets.

Brazil vs Ghana, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Brazil vs Ghana friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams.

