Kolkata, September 23: Crimes against women and children continue to rise. In a horrific incident reported from West Bengal’s Kolkata, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly 'kidnapped' by a neighbour and brought to the city where 3 men allegedly gang-raped her near Sealdah railway station.

The incident reportedly took place on September 20. Meanwhile, police have managed to arrest all the accused after several raids in three districts. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Gang-Rape Victim Forced To Walk Home Naked in Moradabad, Video Goes Viral

The 12-year-old victim was reportedly kidnapped from North 24 Parganas district and brought to Kolkata by her neighbour Rabiul Gazi, reported TOI.

The 'kidnapper', Rabiul Gazi has also been arrested even as the child has been sent to a shelter home to undergo counselling.

Police said the 27-year-old 'kidnapper' Rabiul brought the girl from Baduria to Kolkata for some ulterior motive and the same is being probed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Rape by 3 Men in Bareilly

However, once here, he was not able to arrange accommodation in a lodge/hotel in the vicinity of Sealdah station complex where he could lodge the victim for the night.

Around 11.30pm last Tuesday, the victim began demanding for food.

When they moved out of the station, one of the three accused tapped them and assured food and accommodation.

Police said that the accused then asked the minor to wait and led Rabiul to another place on the pretext to fix an accommodation for them. However, the accused tricked Rabiul and returned to the minor victim.

In the meantime, the accused called two of his accomplices. Then they took the girl to a remote place near Narkeldanga Road where the three allegedly gang-raped the minor girl.

Meanwhile, sensing danger, Rabiul began to search for the minor victim on his own.

After a frantic search by the local police, the minor was tracked and the police were able to rescue her but the three accused escaped.

The police then launched a manhunt and after taking help from CCTV footage one accused Mona alias Md Saif was arrested. Based on the inputs, the primary accused Totla Azad alias Md Azad and his accomplice Md Zaffar were apprehended from Raniganj Mazar, Burdwan trailing the link.

Rabiul Gazi, who brought the minor girl from Basirhat without the knowledge of her parents, was also arrested in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).