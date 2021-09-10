Padma Shri awardee and veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi to be the new face of Aar Kay Vox Door Handles and Locks

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/SRV Media): Vox London Ltd. has set up its new manufacturing plant in India, taking the total to 3 with other plants situated in the UK and South Korea.

MD Brassware Private Limited is the company that has been appointed by Vox London Ltd. to handle its manufacturing plant in India. It is headed by Surbhi Vijayvargiya and Ronak Vijayvargiya as Director of MD Brassware Private Limited.

Further, AAR KAY VOX is going to be the brand name under which the products will be sold in India. To help expand their business in India, veteran Bollywood actor and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, Manoj Joshi has agreed to be the face of AAR KAY VOX Door Handles and Locks.

Vox London Ltd. is supported by elite innovation and driven by a committed group of dynamic experts. The organization fabricates entryway equipment items from mortice handles, pull handles, tower bolt, hinges, aldrops and cabinet fittings, Door Closers, Fire Grade Hardware, ironmongery, Curtain Fittings, Bathroom Accessories, Digital Locks, Door Stopper, Door Buffer, Drawer And Wardrobe Locks, Cabinet and Kitchen Handle, Cylinders, Fingerprint and biometric Locks, in different metals Like Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, Stainless Steel.

Additionally, with complete attention to quality work and customer satisfaction, MD Brassware Private Limited is an SSI and Intertek Certified guaranteed firm having mastery in delivering locks and equipment since 1978. Their precise assistance enabled them to withstand and grow multifold in the entryway lock equipment industry for many years.

The company has turned into a presumed brand on the overall account of the steady help from faithful customers and committed workers.

Ronak Vijayvargiya, Managing Director, says, "Everyone utilizes locks and knows their significance, however, not many of us know about its quality and strength because of the absence of innovation in this product. On the other hand, while we purchase products like cement for plumbing and paints, floor tiles, sterile products, electrical appliances and so on, we have a couple of manufacturers in our thoughts and we are aware of our forte in every brand. However, when we purchase locks, we never make a fuss over quality, assortment and application. We essentially purchase any lock without investigating sturdiness and its elements. So Aar Kay Vox is making individuals mindful with regards to this industry and the possibilities it is advertising."

Surbhi Vijayvargiya, Managing Director, added, "Regardless of the business you do, you need a lock. Indeed, even a cop needs a lock to shield his home. Locks are generally being utilized by all sorts of individuals from all sorts of principles. With Aar Kay Vox locks you can now leave your home in safe hands and enjoy your vacation with your loved ones without worrying about the security of your home. Additionally, all the products come with a five-year international warranty.

The company endeavours hard to make all the lock plans dependent on the demands of the consumers. It draws in more clients to purchase their excellent metal locks and equipment. Additionally, the ace security company carries out the most recent innovation in lock planning to contend in the A-list showcase and give the consumers a top-notch item.

Furthermore, the products are going to be manufactured in India with the best quality benchmark and then sent out to different nations in a bid to make innovative security solutions accessible to markets across the globe.

Aar Kay Vox is now a global benchmark for the assembling of value and configuration arranged handles. Aar Kay and Vox London, two expert security giants from across the globe, hold hands to give the world the peak security answers presented to date.

To know more, visit: Aar Kay Vox Locks

