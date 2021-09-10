Guy Ritchie is an English director mainly known for making British gangster films and black comedies, occasionally veering into stylish period fare and spy thrillers. Ritchie’s work has always not been that big of a hit with critics but they surely have won the audiences over. He burst onto the scene with films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Rock and Rolla, but through the last few years he hit a bit of a slump with steering more towards fantasy films. The Gentlemen Movie Review: Hugh Grant Is an Absolute Scene-Stealer in Guy Ritchie’s Thrilling Crime Caper.

With Guy Ritchie back to directing gangster films, we can surely expect some great movies from him. So far he has delivered two highly entertaining movies. So to celebrate Guy Ritchie’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best movies ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The Man From UNCLE (68%)

A Still from The Man From UNCLE

Starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer in this spy thriller, The Man From UNCLE delivers on everything from action to comedy to romance. It’s a fun spy thriller that utilises the chemistry of its leads to full effect. It also proves why Henry Cavill could be a great fit for Bond and is just a fun time all around.

Sherlock Holmes (69%)

A Still from Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr stars as the titular character alongside Jude Law and sees our favorite detective go against Henry Blackwood. It’s a dark and funny tale that has the charisma of Downey Jr front and center. If you’re looking for a mystery film that does this iconic character justice, then Sherlock Holmes is for you. Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's Sherlock Holmes 3 Will Not be Directed by Guy Ritchie?

Snatch (74%)

A Still from Snatch

Snatch was the film that put Guy Ritchie on the map and helped establish his style of films. Starring an ensemble cast, Snatch had intertwining plots set in the London criminal world. On release it was a sensation due to just how funny it was and how great the performances were all around.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (75%)

A Still from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Featuring the feature film debut of Jason Statham, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was a fun crime comedy film. The film would bring Ritchie international acclaim and would establish Statham as an actor to be on the lookout for.

The Gentlemen (75%)

A Still from The Gentlemen

After a long line of critical flops, Ritchie returned to the crime comedy genre with The Gentlemen. Featuring an all ensemble cast, it featured a gang war in London that saw people fighting over the marijuana business. It was a fun ride that played to all the storytelling strengths of Ritchie and was a return to form for him. The Gentlemen: Did You Know This Actor in the Guy Ritchie Film Was Also Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star in Ra.One?

If this list proves anything, then it’s that Guy Ritchie should stick to directing crime thrillers cause that’s where his strength lies. With this we finish off our list and wish Guy Ritchie a very happy birthday.

