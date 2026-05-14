Business News | Waterful Zero Launches a First-Of-Its-Kind, New-Age Everyday Drink Mix Designed For Plant-Based Hydration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: India's beverage landscape is changing. Consumers today are reading labels more carefully, cutting back on sugar, and avoiding artificial flavours, artificial colours, nature-identical ingredients, preservatives, and caffeine -- while looking for smarter everyday choices that fit modern lifestyles.

Also Read | Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario if PBKS vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain in Dharamshala.

Responding to this shift, Waterful has announced the launch of Waterful Zero -- a first-of-its-kind, new-age everyday drink mix designed for plant-based hydration.

Created for long workdays, active routines, travel, fitness, heat, and everyday life, Waterful Zero combines naturally sourced ingredients, 10+ vitamins and minerals, and 3 essential electrolytes into a clean-label drink mix with zero added sugar, zero artificial colours, zero artificial flavours, zero preservatives, zero caffeine, and zero artificial sweeteners.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of May 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Unlike conventional sports drinks or sugary beverages, Waterful Zero is not built for extreme athletes alone. It is designed for modern everyday living. Because today, hydration is about surviving the pace of modern life better.

At the heart of the brand is a simple philosophy:

Bodyful. Mindful. Waterful.A belief that what people drink every day should support not just the body, but also how they feel, focus, move, and function throughout the day.

Modern lifestyles constantly drain the body -- through stress, long screen hours, commuting, workouts, heat, humidity, irregular schedules, and daily fatigue. RO water alone often isn't enough to replenish what the body loses through the day.

Waterful Zero has been designed to bridge this gap through balanced, everyday drinking rather than occasional recovery.

Each serving contains:

- 10+ Vitamins & Minerals including Vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, B12, Zinc, and Selenium

- 3 Essential Electrolytes in balanced proportions -- Sodium, Potassium, and Magnesium

- Plant-based ingredients and thoughtfully selected natural extracts

- Naturally derived flavours and colours from ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, natural tea, and blue spirulina

The easy-to-carry sachets mix easily with 250 ml of water, creating a clean, naturally delicious drink suitable for multiple moments through the day.

"Why should clean drinks taste boring or feel like a compromise? With Waterful Zero, we challenged the idea that great flavour needs sugar, artificial colours, synthetic flavours, or caffeine. From beetroot berries to blue spirulina and cleaner cola notes, every flavour is designed to prove everyday drinks can be both outstanding and mindful."-- Prathish Nair, Founder, Waterful Zero

A World-First Ingredient StoryOne of the most distinctive aspects of Waterful Zero is its ingredient-led flavour system -- combining globally celebrated natural ingredients with plant-based formulation.

Each flavour has been thoughtfully built around ingredients that deliver not just flavour and colour, but also a unique sensory and functional identity.

Mixed Berries

A smooth blend of natural blueberry, strawberry, and blackberry extracts enriched with Betanin from beetroot, known for its vibrant natural colour and antioxidant properties.

Valencia Orange

Made with natural orange extracts and enriched with turmeric, one of India's most iconic ingredients traditionally associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Blue Ocean Iced Tea

One of the most visually distinctive flavours in the range, Blue Ocean Iced Tea uses natural Blue Spirulina (Phycocyanin) -- a globally sought-after algae extract known for its antioxidant properties and naturally vibrant ocean-blue colour -- along with natural tea and citrus extracts. Naturally blue beverages without synthetic colouring remain extremely rare globally.

Lime, Lemon & Mint

A crisp blend of lime, lemon, and mint extracts designed for cooling, refreshing everyday drinking -- especially suited to India's climate and fast-paced routines.

Berry Cola

A bold reimagining of cola culture with natural berry extracts, natural cola and lemon notes, and beetroot-based colour. It delivers familiar cola satisfaction in a radically cleaner format. No sugar crash. No heaviness. No artificial overload.

Built for Modern IndiaWaterful Zero believes India doesn't need another extreme "energy drink." It needs a smarter everyday drink and hydration culture.

One that fits seamlessly into:

- office life

- meetings

- workouts

- parenting

- studying

- travel

- commuting

- and long, demanding days

The brand's campaign line, "Every day is a marathon," reflects this exact reality. Because modern life itself has become an endurance sport.

Waterful Zero is designed to become a simple daily ritual that supports consistency rather than intensity.

No spikes.

No crashes.

Just clean, balanced refreshment.

Clean by DesignWaterful Zero has been developed with a strong clean-label philosophy from the ground up.

The range contains:

- Zero Added Sugar

- Zero Artificial Colours

- Zero Artificial Flavours

- Zero Preservatives

- Zero Caffeine

- Zero Artificial Sweeteners

"We believe clean drinks should also be responsibly made," the brand shared. "Because the long run isn't just yours -- it's everyone's."

A New Category EmergesWith its fusion of natural ingredients, functional nutrition, and globally inspired flavour systems, Waterful Zero represents a new category of everyday drink mixes emerging from India.

Not a soft drink. Not a sports drink.

Not a sugary energy drink.

But something smarter for the realities of modern life.

Waterful ZeroEvery day is a marathon. Hydrate like it.

Bodyful. Mindful. Waterful.For further details and collaborations:Prathish Nair Prathish@stranza.in

+91 9845178092

Waterful Website

Waterful Zero Instagram

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)