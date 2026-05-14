Spotify Cuts Monthly Premium Subscription Prices in India, Premium Lite Plan Discontinued

Spotify has announced a significant reduction in the pricing of its Premium subscription tiers in India, marking the second major reshuffle of its service plans within six months. The audio streaming giant has slashed the cost of its Standard monthly plan and Student tier while officially retiring its entry-level Premium Lite option.

The pricing adjustment sees the Premium Standard plan reduced to INR 139 per month, down from the previous rate of INR 199. This new price point effectively replaces the discontinued Lite tier, which was also priced at INR 139. Additionally, the Student tier has seen a 30% reduction, moving from INR 99 to INR 69 per month. Spotify Down: Thousands of Users in India and Worldwide Report ‘No Internet Connection’ As Music Streaming Platform Faces Outage.

Spotify Premium Price Cut in India

According to a report by Moneycontrol, The decision to lower costs is aimed at capturing a larger share of the Indian market, which remains one of Spotify’s most critical regions for user acquisition. By aligning the Standard tier with the price of the former Lite plan, the company offers full premium features at a more accessible entry point for millions of listeners.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the Lite plan is no longer available, stating that Spotify occasionally adapts its offerings based on market opportunities to provide better choice and value. The Premium Platinum tier, which caters to audiophiles with advanced high-fidelity features, remains unchanged at its monthly price of INR 299.

Spotify Subscription Strategy and Market Trends

This latest move follows a strategic pivot initiated in November 2025, when Spotify moved away from a uniform model to diverse subscription tiers across five key global markets. The goal was to create plans that better reflect specific listening habits, ranging from casual first-time streamers to dedicated music enthusiasts. Spotify New Feature Update: Offline Lyrics and Universal Translations Rolled Out for Free and Premium Users Worldwide.

The Indian audio streaming landscape is highly competitive, with local and international players vying for dominance. By simplifying its portfolio and reducing monthly costs for younger demographics and general users, Spotify aims to convert more free-tier listeners into paid subscribers while maintaining its high-end Platinum offering for those seeking premium audio quality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).