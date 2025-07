PRNewswire

Singapore, July 16: The President 100, a 16-metre harbour ship powered entirely by 100% biodiesel (B100), was officially launched in Singapore. The vessel is equipped with two Weichai WP13C450-18BF marine engines and two CCFJ20J-W5BF generator sets, providing the core propulsion system for this milestone project.

Jointly developed by Weichai, the China Classification Society (Singapore), Nanyang Technological University's Marine Energy and Sustainable Development Centre (MESD), and Pinnacle Marine, the launch marks the start of full-scale operational testing for B100 marine fuel in real-world conditions.

Built by local shipyard Pinnacle Marine, President 100 will undergo a 1,000-hour continuous trial in Singapore's port waters. The trial aims to assess B100's long-term performance, emissions, and reliability -- providing critical data for the development of future refueling, storage, and operational standards.

As one of the key clean-energy solutions in maritime decarbonization, B100 biodiesel offers an immediate pathway toward net-zero operations. Weichai's high-efficiency marine power systems optimized for B100 not only reduce emissions, but also set a benchmark for the global shipping industry's green transformation.

This project is expected to serve as a reference model for Singapore's maritime energy transition and contribute to establishing industry-wide standards for biodiesel-powered vessels.

