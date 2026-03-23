BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: In a world where travel inspiration often lives on screens, PANDA-MONIUM, the collaboration between SOCIAL and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), reimagined how destinations can show up in everyday life. More than a campaign, it was a month-long cultural takeover which started in September 2025 and transformed 45 SOCIAL outlets into immersive panda-inspired zones, bringing Hong Kong's cultural narrative directly into neighbourhood cafes across India.

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Designed as a 30-day, multi-city experience, PANDA-MONIUM converted SOCIAL's spaces across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune into playful "Panda Zones", featuring 50-100 life-sized panda installations at flagship outlets, themed decor, and a limited-edition Hong Kong-inspired menu. The campaign saw over 2 lac guests interact with the installations, Hong Kong-inspired beverages and more, turning everyday visits into moments of cultural discovery and participation.

When PANDA-MONIUM arrived at SOCIAL, it did something unusual for destination marketing: it stepped out of traditional travel campaigns and into neighbourhood hangouts. Instead of waiting for travellers to seek out a destination, it brought Hong Kong into spaces people already inhabit: cafes, conversations, and community tables.

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The campaign blended physical immersion with digital curiosity. Larger-than-life panda installations, and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails and mocktails created a multi-sensory experience that sparked conversation across tables and social feeds alike. In flagship locations such as Khar SOCIAL, Connaught Place SOCIAL, Bellandur SOCIAL, and Mindspace SOCIAL, immersive Panda Tourism Zones encouraged guests to explore, click, and share their encounters.

What made the campaign particularly powerful was its ability to integrate travel inspiration into the rhythm of everyday life. SOCIAL's guests didn't encounter Hong Kong through brochures or travel ads, but through trivia cards with every order, interactive storytelling, themed beverages, and experiential workshops that introduced them to the city's culture in unexpected ways.

At the heart of PANDA-MONIUM was a celebration of Hong Kong's most beloved cultural ambassadors, its giant pandas. From Ying Ying and Le Le at Ocean Park to the arrival of An An and Ke Ke and the birth of Hong Kong's first panda twins, the campaign tapped into the global fascination with these iconic animals to create an emotional and playful bridge between India and Hong Kong.

Reflecting on the campaign, Puneet Kumar, Director, South Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board, said: "PANDA-MONIUM was about bringing the spirit of Hong Kong to India in a way that felt joyful and immersive. Pandas are an important part of Hong Kong's story, symbolising friendship and conservation, and this campaign allowed us to share that story with a new generation of travellers. By collaborating with SOCIAL, we were able to engage audiences in spaces where culture, food, and community naturally intersect."

From panda-filled decor and experiential installations to limited-edition beverages like Harbour Martini, Lan Kwai Fizz, Temple Street Heat, and Junk Boat Breeze, the campaign created a playful gateway to Hong Kong's culture and nightlife, one sip and selfie at a time.

Today, PANDA-MONIUM is remembered not just as a campaign but as a case study in how destinations can move beyond traditional tourism promotion and become part of everyday cultural experiences. By turning neighbourhood cafes into windows to the world, SOCIAL and HKTB demonstrated that sometimes the best way to inspire travel is to let people experience a small slice of the destination before they ever board a plane.

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