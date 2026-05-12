Gurugram Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death by Cousin in Haryana, Body Hidden Inside Bed Box

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A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her cousin in Gurugram’s Manesar area, with her body later concealed inside a bed storage box in an apparent attempt to hide the crime, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Devesh alias Rinku, has been arrested in connection with the case, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to investigators, the incident came to light after family members and neighbours noticed suspicious circumstances at the house and alerted authorities. Police recovered the woman’s body from inside a bed compartment at the residence, where it had allegedly been hidden after the murder.

Police said the victim and the accused were relatives and had known each other closely. Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the two before the woman was allegedly strangled. Officials added that the accused wrapped the victim’s face in a plastic sheet and concealed the body inside the bed box in an attempt to destroy evidence and delay discovery of the crime. The identity of the victim has not been publicly disclosed by police. Gurugram Shocker: Airline Employee Molests Colleague, Attempts to Rape Her at Hotel; Probe Ordered.

Following the recovery of the body, Gurugram Police launched an investigation and detained the accused for questioning. During interrogation, investigators reportedly gathered evidence linking him to the crime, after which he was formally arrested.

Police teams also conducted forensic examinations at the crime scene and collected material evidence from the house. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of death. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies After Allegedly Taking S*x Pills During Hotel Stay With Friend, Heart Attack Confirmed After Post-Mortem.

Authorities said they are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident, including the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim and whether there had been prior disputes between them. Investigators are also reviewing call records and statements from relatives and neighbours as part of the ongoing probe.

Rising Concerns Over Violent Crimes in Gurugram

The incident adds to a series of violent crimes reported in Gurugram in recent months, prompting concerns over personal safety and domestic disputes escalating into fatal violence. Earlier this month, another murder case in the city involved a man allegedly strangling his wife following a domestic argument. Police said further details would emerge after the completion of forensic analysis and continued questioning of the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).