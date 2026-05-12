Navi Mumbai Water Cut on May 13: Water Supply To Be Affected in These Areas for 24 Hours As NMMC Announces Water Shutdown

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water shutdown starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, lasting until 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 14. The suspension is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance and urgent pre-monsoon repair work on the city's main water supply pipeline. The water cut will affect nearly all major nodes under the NMMC jurisdiction and several adjacent neighbourhoods.

Residents in the following areas should prepare for a total suspension of supply during the 24-hour window:

Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi

Turbhe, Sanpada, and Kopar Khairane

Ghansoli and Airoli

Kharghar and Kamothe (CIDCO-administered areas)

Local authorities have clarified that while the taps will officially turn back on at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, normal pressure may not be restored immediately. Supply on the evening of May 14 is expected to remain at low pressure as the system recharges. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Supply Reduction From May 15 Amid Falling Lake Levels and Weak Monsoon Concerns.

NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in Parts of Navi Mumbai

नागरिकांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील अत्यावश्यक कामे, व्हॉल्व बसविणे, जलवाहिनी जोडणी तसेच पावसाळापूर्व दुरुस्तीची कामे हाती घेण्यात येणार असल्याने नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील काही भागांमध्ये २४ तास पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे. 📅 पाणीपुरवठा बंद कालावधी 🕙… pic.twitter.com/tdGYd8TZJU — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) May 11, 2026

Focus on Monsoon Preparedness

According to NMMC officials, the shutdown is a proactive measure to prevent pipeline bursts and leakage issues during the upcoming rainy season. The maintenance work involves inspecting the main transmission lines from the Morbe Dam and repairing any vulnerable joints or valves. "Essential works on the main water pipeline, valve installation, pipeline connections, as well as pre-monsoon repair works will be undertaken, due to which the water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction," the NMMC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: Weekly 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdowns in Kalyan and Dombivli Starting May 11.

NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in Parts of Navi Mumbai

Advisory for Residents in Navi Mumbai

The Municipal Corporation has issued an appeal for cooperation, urging citizens to store sufficient water in advance. Residents are encouraged to use their stored supplies judiciously, prioritising drinking and essential sanitation over non-essential activities like car washing or gardening. For those in high-rise buildings or areas with shared overhead tanks, the NMMC recommends filling tanks to capacity before 10:00 AM on Wednesday to mitigate the impact of the outage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).