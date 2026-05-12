8th Pay Commission: NCJCM, AIDEF and Maharashtra Old Pension Body Push for 3.83 Fitment Factor

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has entered an intensive phase of stakeholder consultations, with major employee federations presenting a unified front for a significant overhaul of India's pay and pension architecture. Following the commission's formal constitution, a series of high-level meetings scheduled in New Delhi for May 13-14, 2026, is expected to shape the trajectory of revised emoluments for nearly 1.15 crore employees and pensioners.

Unified Push for Record Salary Hikes

While individual unions have historically varied in their specific requests, the latest submissions from the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation, and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) signal a consensus on record-breaking minimum pay. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: AIDEF Submits Memorandum Seeking INR 69,000 Minimum Pay and 3.83 Fitment Factor.

Stakeholders are holistically demanding a minimum salary benchmark in the range of INR 65,000 to INR 69,000. To achieve this, unions are advocating for a fitment factor - the multiplier used to bridge the 7th and 8th Pay structures - exceeding 3.83. This represents a significant jump from previous commission cycles, driven by the unions' stance that wages must better align with current inflation and real-world living costs.

Diverging Priorities and Sectoral Concerns

While the core financial demands overlap, the three major groups have highlighted distinct priorities based on their specific workforces:

NCJCM: Focuses on systemic reforms, including a unified pay matrix and a "nutrition-based" wage system to ensure basic standards of living.

Focuses on systemic reforms, including a unified pay matrix and a "nutrition-based" wage system to ensure basic standards of living. Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Prioritises social security, specifically the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and structured increases in House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA).

Prioritises social security, specifically the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and structured increases in House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA). AIDEF: Concentrates on sector-specific needs for defense civilians, including risk allowances (ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 15,000), technical cadre restructuring, and skill-based pay.

Pension Reform and Structural Changes

A central theme across all proposals is a comprehensive restructuring of the pension system to ensure parity with revised pay scales. Beyond basic pay, the unions are pushing for an increase in the annual increment rate to a 5-6 per cent range, up from the current 3 per cent. The federations argue that because Pay Commission revisions occur only once every decade, a "complete overhaul" of the pay architecture is indispensable to boost morale and simplify the existing promotion and level-merger systems. 8th Pay Commission: Why Govt Employees Want Family Unit Formula Changed From 3 to 5.

8th Pay Commission Timeline and Next Steps

The 8th Pay Commission is currently analysing these proposals alongside data from other regional and departmental stakeholders. Although these intensive consultations are a vital next step, the Commission is not expected to submit its final recommendations until mid-2027. The outcomes of the meetings starting May 13 will be closely monitored by central government staff nationwide, as they will provide the first clear indication of how the Commission intends to balance aggressive employee demands with fiscal sustainability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).