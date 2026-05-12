1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, May 12: India on Tuesday said that countries positioning themselves as responsible global actors must reflect whether supporting the protection of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan could affect their reputation and standing. Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to reports regarding China’s support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

"We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targetted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said. Operation Sindoor 1st Anniversary: 6 Pillars of the Anti-Terror Strike in Pakistan.

Weekly Media Briefing by MEA

Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (May 12, 2026) https://t.co/27QjaAoxLf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2026

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he added. Several reports have cited that Operation Sindoor pitted India's indigenously developed weapons systems against Chinese-supplied platforms fielded by Pakistan.

In his extensive analysis titled 'India's Operation Sindoor: A Battlefield Verdict on Chinese Weapons — And India's Victory', top US urban warfare expert John Spencer had reckoned that Operation Sindoor wasn't just a military campaign but a technology demonstration, a market signal, and a strategic blueprint. "India showed the world what self-reliance in modern warfare looks like — and proved that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' works under fire," Spencer wrote. PM Narendra Modi Changes Display Picture on X to ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Anniversary of Military Operation.

Spencer, currently the Chair of War Studies at Madison Policy Forum and Executive Director of the Urban Warfare Project, stated that Pakistan's "proxy dependency" was no match to India's "sovereign power" during Operation Sindoor which demolished terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India fought as a sovereign power — wielding precision tools it designed, built, and deployed with unmatched battlefield control. Pakistan fought as a proxy force, dependent on Chinese hardware that was built for export, not for excellence. When challenged, these systems failed — exposing the strategic hollowness behind Islamabad's defence posture," Spencer wrote.

Last week, India observed the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor - a decisive military action carried out by Indian armed forces in May 2025 against the high-value terror infrastructures and terrorists across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025. Marking the anniversary, the MEA had stated that Pakistan has long treated cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy. India has maintained that it has every right to defend itself while continuing to work towards strengthening the global fight against terrorism.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MEA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).