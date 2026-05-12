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Jammu, May 12: Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday, during which one intruding terrorist was killed.​ Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said on X: “Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the Line of Control at around 4 p.m. today.”​

“Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the Line of Control. One intruder has been neutralised. Own troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector.”​ Kishtwar Encounter: JeM Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Knight stands vigilant -- every infiltration bid will fail. We serve, we protect!” the post added.​ The incident took place along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, the Army said.​ A search operation is still going on in the area.​

J&K has a 740-km-long Line of Control, situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Valley, and in Poonch, Rajouri, and parts of the Jammu district of the Jammu division.​ In addition, there is a 240-km-long International Border running through the Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts. Jammu and Kashmir: 2nd Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Kulgam Encounter Under Operation Guddar, Soldier Injured.

The Army guards the Line of Control, while the Border Security Force guards the International Border.​ The Army and the Border Security Force are deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling, and drone activity initiated from across the border by terrorist outfits with the assistance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.​

These drones are used to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash, and drugs, which are picked up by the overground workers of terrorist outfits and passed on to terrorists to sustain terrorism in J&K.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).