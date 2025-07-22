BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Elixir Wellness, one of India's leading names in luxury medical wellness, has opened its newest centre in Chembur, Mumbai. The launch was celebrated on 18 July with an intimate experiential evening, inviting guests to explore the brand's signature therapies in a beautifully designed, calming space.

Founded by public health expert and entrepreneur Tanya Khubchandani, Elixir Wellness brings together science-backed therapies, personalised protocols, and modern aesthetics under expert medical supervision. Since its inception in 2021, Elixir has become a go-to destination for integrated wellness; shifting the focus from reactive treatments to proactive, preventive care. With thriving centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, Elixir delivers a science-backed approach to recovery, performance, and longevity through biohacking, regenerative medicine, and advanced aesthetics in doctor-led, data-driven formats that feel more like elevated rituals than clinical routines. Tanya's dual role as a respected healthcare founder and one of India's most followed voices in parenting and wellness; has helped shape Elixir into a brand rooted in both medical credibility and community connection. Her platform, Mommy Diaries (https://www.instagram.com/mommydiaries/), and her leadership at Khubchandani Healthcare underscore Elixir's commitment to whole-person care. With its newest centre now open in Chembur, Elixir continues to serve those who seek to look good, feel better, and age smarter.

The new Chembur centre is a natural extension of the brand's vision to make credible, preventive care more accessible. It offers a comprehensive menu of treatments and therapies including NAD+ IV drips, Medifacials, Tesla Sculpt, NormaTec Lymphatic drainage, PRP therapy, Soprano Ice Platinum Laser, Infrared Sauna, Red Light therapy, Cryotherapy, nutrigenomics and mental well-being along with other advanced sports recovery and regenerative services. Every service is delivered using FDA-approved equipment by trained medical professionals in a setting designed to restore balance and well-being.

Speaking at the launch, Tanya Khubchandani said, "India's wellness landscape is undergoing a powerful shift. Today's consumer is not just chasing beauty - they're seeking energy, immunity, and long-term health. They want solutions that go deeper, combining aesthetics with preventive care and longevity. At Elixir, we're redefining the standard of wellness; where science meets empathy, and every treatment is designed to support the whole person. The new Chembur centre is a bold step forward in bringing this integrated, results-driven vision to life."

The launch event offered guests a chance to experience Elixir's most popular therapies through short-format sessions. These included IV hydration, trigger point release massage, local cryotherapy, and NormaTec compression therapy. The evening reflected the brand's approach to wellness as something immersive, intelligent, and deeply personalised.

The event soiree witnessed an exclusive gathering of distinguished guests, including high-net-worth individuals, senior members of the media, and leading digital influencers. Notable attendees included Ankita Dhupia (AVP Gobal Event Marketing, South Asia - Citi Bank), Aloka Rajan (Senior VP SME Banking - Yes Bank), Parthip Thyagarajan (Co-Founder & CEO - WeddingSutra), as well as popular creators such as Yuvika Abrol, Sonal Agarwal, actor and influencer Prabhat Chaudhary, Ritcha Verma, Avantika Bahuguna and Bhumika Thakkar, among others.

With its growing footprint in Mumbai, Elixir continues to introduce thoughtfully designed wellness spaces that cater to the evolving needs of urban lifestyles. The Chembur centre reinforces the brand's commitment to bringing transformative wellness closer to everyday life.

