Mumbai, July 22: Former Brazil international defender Rafinha has announced his retirement from professional football, ending a career that spanned more than 20 years. The 39-year-old had been undecided about his future since leaving Brazilian Serie B side Coritiba in March. Rafinha began his career at Coritiba in 2002 before moving to Germany's Schalke in 2005 till 2010. The right-back later played for Genoa (2010 - 2011), Bayern Munich and Flamengo, among others, before returning to Coritiba in December last year. He was capped four times for Brazil.

"Today I officially announce the end of my career as a professional soccer player," Rafinha told Sportv. "It's been a wonderful journey and I didn't expect to get to where I am today. It's with a heavy heart that I'm ending something that I've done my whole life. But everything has a beginning and an end, and I have no regrets. I achieved everything that I wanted to in football,"

The Brazilian right-back made a total of 266 competitive appearances for Bayern. He lifted seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups and was an integral part of the 2013 treble-winning team. Rafinha's club Sao Paulo paid tribute to their departing captain, recognising the significance of his contributions both in terms of silverware and his leadership.

"Our captain in the conquests of the 2023 Copa do Brasil and the 2024 Supercopa Rei, Marcio Rafael Ferreira de Souza announced his retirement from the pitch on this 21st of July, 2025. A Sao Paulo fan at heart, Rafinha fulfilled his dream of defending the Tricolor from 2022 to 2024, honouring our jersey in 117 matches. Congratulations on your beautiful journey in football and much success in your next challenges!"

