PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: Success today is no longer about following proven paths, but about creating new ones. These businesses are challenging conventions and building models that others are beginning to follow.

Also Read | India Tariffs Reduction: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Hints at Potential Rollback of 25% Duty as Russian Oil Imports Drop.

Three Founders, One Philosophy: The Story Behind One Millennia

Founded by Leon Alfred, Ketan Sharma, and Abhishek Mathur, One Millennia was created to redefine men's grooming in India with purpose and relevance. Launched on December 1, 2024, the brand emerged from a shared belief that grooming is not vanity, but an act of self-respect. The founders took a hands-on approach to formulation and manufacturing, refining products through multiple iterations before launch to ensure performance, comfort, and consistency. Rather than chasing rapid scale, they focused on earning trust through quality, minimal design, and honest intent. As One Millennia completes its first year, the founders continue to build a brand rooted in discipline, confidence, and modern masculinity, guided by their philosophy, Be Beyond Boundaries.

Also Read | Arohi Mim to Fatima Jatoi: ‘Leaked Viral Video Links’ Are Honey Traps for Indians?.

Explore their products at: https://onemillennia.in/

The Scent Stories: Making Fragrance Discovery Affordable, Flexible, and Real

Founded in Mumbai, The Scent Stories was built by Nidhi M Mundhra with a simple belief: discovering a fragrance should feel exciting, not risky. Launched in 2019 during the COVID period with just ₹10,000, the brand began as Nidhi's personal love for perfumes and evolved into a trusted fragrance studio for Indian consumers.

Nidhi identified a gap in the market--people wanted access to premium and niche perfumes but without the pressure of blind-buying expensive bottles. The Scent Stories answered that need by offering authentic fragrances in samples, minis, pocket perfumes, discovery sets, and full bottles. Today, the brand is known as a one-stop destination for genuine scents, making fragrance exploration accessible, flexible, and enjoyable.

Explore their premium fragrances at: https://thescentstories.com/

SJ Design Consultants: Creating Functional, Timeless Residential and Commercial Spaces

Founded in 2017, SJ Design Consultants is a New Delhi-based architecture and interior design firm delivering residential and commercial projects across cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The studio is led by Ar. Shalini Jain, Founder and Principal Architect, who began her professional journey early and has since built a design practice centered on functionality, spatial clarity, and timeless aesthetics. Known for her hands-on involvement, Jain leads projects from concept to execution, ensuring consistency and quality across every stage. Her design philosophy prioritizes efficient planning, material sensitivity, and solutions tailored to client needs. Under her leadership, the firm has received international recognition, including a respectable mention at the Archdais "Lights Camera Design!" competition, and she has shared her perspective on creativity and entrepreneurship as a TEDx speaker, reinforcing the studio's design-driven and forward-looking approach.

To know more, visit: https://sjdesignconsultants.com/

Olumpus Scales Up with International-Standard Glass and Interior Solutions

Founded in 1986, Olumpus is an Indian manufacturer of decorative laminates, glass, and interior solution products, operating through eight manufacturing facilities and a nationwide distribution network. The company is among the leading producers of extra-large glass panels in India, with manufacturing capability for single-piece glass sizes of up to 10 feet x 20 feet, serving both domestic and overseas markets.

Over the years, Olumpus has supplied glass for multiple airports, major government institutions, and prominent infrastructure developments. It has also worked with leading hospitality brands, including Taj Hotels, Marriott, and Holiday Inn, delivering solutions that meet global quality and safety standards.

The company's product portfolio includes plywood, decorative laminates, safety glass, and specialty chemicals, catering to infrastructure, commercial, and institutional segments. Olumpus continues to expand its operations in line with growing demand for engineered building and interior materials.

To know more, visit: https://www.olumpus.net

Blueficus: A Modern Brand Built for Everyday Expression

Blueficus is a modern apparel brand created to make contemporary style accessible without sacrificing individuality. Positioned between fast fashion and premium labels, the brand focuses on delivering thoughtfully designed, trend-relevant clothing at practical price points. Inspired by the resilient Ficus, Blueficus represents adaptability, growth, and everyday relevance. Its collections are designed for real lifestyles, offering versatile pieces that transition effortlessly from daily wear to expressive fashion statements. By combining smart design practices with responsible sourcing, Blueficus brings high-street aesthetics to a wider audience. Founded by Puja Gupta, a Master's in Commerce, the brand reflects a strong blend of creative vision and business acumen. Available across leading Indian marketplaces, Blueficus continues to build a strong presence as a reliable choice for affordable, well-curated everyday fashion.

For more information, visit: www.Blueficus.shop

Studio 145: Setting New Benchmarks in Banquet Architecture and Planning

As India's celebration economy shifts toward experience-led venues, Studio 145 is emerging as a key design and execution partner for large-scale banquet developments across metros and fast-growing tier-2 cities. In under three years, the company has delivered over 100 projects, with a significant footprint in emerging markets where demand for premium event spaces is rising rapidly. Studio 145's approach combines architectural design, operational planning, and market-led layout strategy, enabling venues to scale both aesthetically and commercially. Its ongoing collaboration with Ferns N Petals on the Udman Square project in Gurugram reflects the brand's focus on high-capacity, multi-format venues built for diverse event programming. With replicable design systems and strong investor alignment, Studio 145 is positioning itself as a growth enabler in India's expanding banquet and hospitality landscape.

To enter the space of elevated venue designs, visit: https://studio145.in

Thikedaar.com: Empowering Homeowners With Transparency, Quality and On-Time Delivery

Thikedaar.com, founded by Ar. Sujeet K Mishra and Jenie Singh, is a Gurgaon-based home construction brand redefining transparency and quality in the Home and Commercial Construction industry. Established in 2020, the company has rapidly scaled, earning recognition as the Best Startup of the Year - MSME (Construction). With more than 600,000 sq. ft. delivered, over 440 quality checks, guaranteed price protection, and 100% on-time delivery, Thikedaar.com offers a seamless, tech-enabled construction journey supported by 24/7 real-time tracking. Operating across 5+ states, the brand provides end-to-end services including residential and commercial construction, interior design, maintenance, and architectural/engineering solutions. Their mission is simple yet powerful: to make home building transparent, hassle-free, and reliable, backed by premium craftsmanship and a decade-long warranty.

For more information, visit: thikedaar.com

HRL Infotechs Pvt. Ltd. and MMF Infotechs Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Scaling Global E-Commerce Brands

HRL Infotechs Pvt. Ltd. and MMF are e-commerce growth partners on a mission to take Indian brands beyond India. Over 15 years, they have helped 4000+ sellers launch, optimize, and scale across India, the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East, supporting founders in growing from ₹2 lakh per month to more than ₹3-150 crore annual run rates.

Led by Ritika Kasliwal, Director and e-commerce brand management expert, the organization builds brand-first, data-driven marketplace systems focused on structure, clarity, and execution. A recognized Amazon Selling Partner and two-time award recipient, Ritika's vision is to make global exporting accessible, not just for the elite, but for every Indian entrepreneur.

To know more, visit: https://www.hrlinfotechs.com for

Naviora Journeys: Crafted by Travelers, Designed for Your Happiest Memories

Naviora Journeys was built with a simple belief, every holiday should feel personal. Founded by Gaurav Agarwal, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and passionate traveler who has explored 30+ countries, the brand understands the joys and challenges of planning the perfect trip. That's why every itinerary is thoughtfully designed around what matters most to each traveler including comfort, excitement, culture, or just time together. Whether it's witnessing the Northern Lights in Finland, exploring the charm of Switzerland and Italy, or soaking in the vibrance of Bali, Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, Naviora Journeys makes every step effortless. With real support from real people, visa help you can rely on, and a smart travel app that keeps everything at your fingertips, they ensure your only job is to enjoy the moment.

For more information, visit: https://naviorajourneys.com

Equip9: The Digital Platform Unifying India's Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Industry

Equip9 Internet Pvt. Ltd., based in Pune, was created to make the heavy equipment industry easier and more connected for the people who keep India's infrastructure running. Founded by Gaurav Bhushan, Equip9 brings contractors, rental companies, OEMs, dealers, operators, mechanics, and parts suppliers onto one trusted digital platform, so business can happen faster and with less friction. The platform ensures everyone, from large enterprises to small on-ground workers, can find real opportunities with verified profiles, AI-based matching, and digital tools that replace time-consuming offline processes. As a zero-commission marketplace backed by global innovation programs, Equip9 is not just offering technology, it's building a stronger and more inclusive ecosystem where every stakeholder can grow, collaborate, and thrive.

For more information, please visit: www.equip9.com

PIIDM: Practical, Performance-Focused Digital Marketing Education in Pune

PIIDM (Pashium Institute of Digital Marketing) is a Pune-based digital marketing institute known for its strong focus on practical, job-oriented training and AI-integrated learning. Designed to meet real industry demands, PIIDM's programs combine live client projects, agency-style execution, and performance marketing frameworks to help students gain hands-on experience, not just theoretical knowledge. The 2026-updated curriculum includes 50+ digital marketing and generative AI tools, preparing learners for modern marketing roles across agencies, startups, and corporate teams. With offline centers in Pune and PCMC, online learning options, lifetime LMS access, and placement support through 600+ hiring partners, PIIDM positions itself as a career-focused institute committed to building confident, industry-ready digital professionals.

Explore digital marketing courses at: https://piidm.com/courses/digital-marketing-course/pune/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)