Business News | Why Car Buyers Are Preferring Used Cars in 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: For millions of Indian buyers, owning a car is no longer about buying new. It's about buying smart. It is becoming a strong, independent growth story of its own. According to reports, nearly 90% of used-car transactions in India occur in the sub-₹10 lakh segment, particularly among first-time buyers, urban families, and working professionals. Within this bracket, SUVs, hatchbacks, and automatic cars are the most searched and purchased categories.

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This shift is evident across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, where mobility is increasingly necessary. With this background, used cars offer an affordable and viable alternative to new cars, which have steadily become more expensive to purchase and own. This article will examine in greater depth how the used car market is becoming the preferred choice for car buyers in 2026.

Rising Costs Are Reshaping Buyer Priorities

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New-car prices in India have steadily risen over the past few years due to stricter emission norms, increased safety features, and input cost pressures. While the recent GST revision has reduced costs for compact cars, prices for cars in larger segments have generally increased. Insurance premiums and registration fees have also increased, raising the cost of ownership. For many urban buyers, owning a car has become unaffordable.

As a result, car buyers are reassessing the value of mobility. Instead of buying a new entry-level hatchback, buyers are opting to buy a higher-segment SUV at the same price. This allows access to a larger, more spacious car with better features and stronger performance. Car buyers are also more aware of the depreciation a car faces in its lifetime. When it comes to value per rupee, used cars make more sense to the average buyer, who is looking to get more for their money.

Customer Experience is now a deciding factor

However, affordability alone does not fully explain this shift. The buying experience itself has undergone a significant transformation. The used-car industry has undergone a major transformation over the past decade. New digital-first retail platforms like Spinny have significantly streamlined the pre-owned car buying and selling experience. A used-car buyer today receives the same experience as a new-car buyer, not only in the showroom but also in post-sales guarantees.

With additional value-added services of thorough car condition certification as well as warranties, car buyers are less hesitant to purchase a pre-owned car. According to reports, 5.9 million units were sold in FY25, registering a growth of 8-10% CAGR. A major contributor to this has been the confidence that used-car retail platforms such as Spinny have fostered in India.

Improvements in Quality and Transparency Standards

Alongside improved buying journeys, greater transparency has played a crucial role in building buyer confidence. The average car buyer today is equipped with substantial information. This has prompted dealers and organised platforms to offer greater quality and transparency, not only about the cars but also to the processes involved in the purchase. Buyers today demand, at a minimum, complete certification of the car's quality, while also conducting their own independent evaluation.

The primary obstacle of information asymmetry that plagued the used car market a decade ago has been addressed by organised used car retail platforms such as Spinny. These platforms offer certified cars with inspection reports that include complete service records and images of the car from all angles. Additionally, these used-car retail platforms offer value-added services that further enhance confidence. For example, Spinny offers a 5-day money-back guarantee and a warranty of up to 3 years. The standardisation of the certification process across the used-car industry, as well as the introduction of customer-first services, has contributed to greater transparency and buyer confidence.

Improved Financing Is Expanding Access to Used Cars

Beyond trust and transparency, improved access to financing has further accelerated the adoption of used cars. Financing access to used cars in India has increased significantly. Banks and NBFCs now actively offer used car loans with structured eligibility checks, digital approvals, and competitive interest rates. While interest rates remain higher than for new cars, financing for second hand cars now offers the same loan tenures and affordable EMIs, thereby increasing access to mobility. For many buyers, the availability of financing removes the need for full upfront payment and makes premium used models more accessible. This has expanded the buyer base beyond cash purchasers to salaried and self-employed borrowers.

Conclusion

Taken together, the used-car industry is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. For car buyers, used cars offer an affordable alternative to the rising costs of new car ownership. Reduced information asymmetry, greater transparency regarding vehicle condition, and a more customer-focused experience are helping car buyers purchase used cars with the same confidence as new cars. With the arrival of new technologies in the market, the choices for the buyer in the used car market are expected to broaden in the coming years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)