New Delhi [India] November 22: Be among the very first in the world to experience "The World of Frozen" and be immersed in the festive spirit this Christmas. These holidays, fans from around the world can join beloved characters including Elsa and Anna from Frozen, BE@RBRICK, and Le Petit Prince in Hong Kong to celebrate the festive season. Beyond these iconic figures, the city offers myriad ways for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the festive ambience, promising a season filled with enchantment and joy. Puneet Kumar, Director - South Asia and Middle East, Hong Kong Tourism Board said," extended a warm invitation to Indian visitors to get ready for the festive atmosphere in Hong Kong with an array of exciting events, spectacular Christmas decorations, and lighting installations at the Hong Kong WinterFest! Our visitors from India will encounter magical activities at top attractions, enjoy prestigious offers and privileges from top-tier shopping malls, have exclusive dining experiences at classy hotels and restaurants, take themed tours and itineraries, and more! To top it all off, join the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations to ring in the new year and have an unforgettable holiday with your loved ones!" Hong Kong Disneyland debuts "The World of Frozen", the first of its kind in the world

Step into a magical winter wonderland as Hong Kong Disneyland unveils "The World of Frozen", the world's first and largest Frozen-themed land. In this enchanting realm that brings iconic characters and scenes from the beloved Disney film to life, visitors can discover the magic of Arendelle's best-known locations, including North Mountain and the Bay of Arendelle, all idyllically backdropped by the rugged terrain of Lantau Island.

"The World of Frozen" is home to a range of immersive experiences including multi-sensory boat ride "Frozen Ever After", "Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs", a charming carnival coaster that guides guests through the picturesque Arendelle Forest; and "Playhouse In The Woods", a theatrical experience set deep in Arendelle Forest where the audience can become part of the story.

Harbourside Happenings: "Marine Pyrotechnics" decorates Hong Kong's skyline with Christmas icons

From 24 November to 1 January, Hong Kong WinterFest, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will take place at Harbourside Lawn West of Art Park at West Kowloon Cultural District. A show-stopping marine pyrotechnic display will light up Hong Kong's skyline with colourful Yuletide motifs for over eight evenings in December (9, 10, 16, 17, 23 -26 December), including Christmas Eve and Christmas night. The not-to-be-missed photo spot of the Christmas Town, the 20-metre, 6-storey giant Christmas tree decorated with glistening lights and a gorgeous star tree topper, will be a striking complement to the dazzling skyline of the Victoria Harbour while exuding peace and hope. In the lead up to Christmas, the expansive harbourside precinct will also be buzzing with after-dark live entertainment and tasty treats. WestK Nightscapes will see the district come to life over three weekends in November, with free live music across various stages and special offers at the precinct's restaurants, cafes and food trucks to fuel the revelry under the stars. Joyeux Noel! Le Petit Prince celebrates at Ocean Park Hong Kong

These holidays, Ocean Park Hong Kong invites guests to embark on a luminous adventure with Le Petit Prince. The beloved French literary icon, who this year celebrates his 80th anniversary, will bring his beloved rose to Hong Kong to share the joy of Christmas. Guests can also follow in Le Petit Prince's footsteps, discover light projections, and stroll down the charming "Le Petit Prince Light Alley" for a heartwarming holiday experience that will enchant the whole family. A Very Disney Christmas: Disney 100 CHRISTMAS LOVE 2000% BE@RBRICK UP comes to Harbour City

Harbour City Hong Kong is set to dazzle this Christmas with an unmissable collaboration between MEDICOM TOY and Disney in "Disney100 CHRISTMAS LOVE 2000% BE@RBRICK UP". As part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations, 100 unique 2000% Disney-themed BE@RBRICK figurines will be on display throughout the lifestyle precinct, including 53 brand-new designs and over 10 Christmas-clad figurines. All figurines will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation to add a heartwarming touch to this holiday extravaganza. A Hong Kong Winter Favourite: The AIA Carnival returns to Central Harbourfront

Get ready for a winter extravaganza at the AIA Carnival in Hong Kong, returning from 21 December, 2023, to 25 February, 2024. A beloved Hong Kong tradition, the carnival promises thrilling rides, exciting games, and interactive installations - including attractions that have never before been seen in the city - as well as over 1 million plush toys. The carnival atmosphere will be further elevated with street performances, delectable food stalls, and awe-inspiring live entertainment on Center Stage. Anticipate joy, thrills, and unforgettable moments for the whole family at this iconic Hong Kong winter event. Families looking for a winter escape need to look no further than Hong Kong. Book your trip now to celebrate an incredible festive season with beloved characters and other seasonal surprises. Images can be accessed at:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_8XUR122jfOuSSBWpYtnZ_Tmej8TPjEI?usp=sharing

