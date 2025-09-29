NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 29: Paisabazaar, India's leading marketplace for consumer credit and a free credit score platform, today announced its foray into wealth management with the launch of fixed income instruments on its platform. The strategic initiative is a part of Paisabazaar's long-term objective of building a diverse and holistic financial wellness platform. The Paisabazaar would now facilitate comparing and choosing Fixed Deposits and Corporate Bonds.

This move comes on the back of Paisabazaar launching PB Money - a personal finance management platform built on the Account Aggregator framework, along with other data integrations designed to provide consumers with holistic insights and advise, to help them build stronger financial health.

Now with the launch of fixed income instruments, Paisabazaar offers retail investors a seamless digital experience while accessing a wide suite of secure and high-return fixed income offerings, all from a single platform.

"At Paisabazaar, our vision is to build a platform that caters to the diverse financial needs of our consumers through a wide product suite. With the launch of fixed income instruments, we are offering our consumers a comprehensive range of investment options, through simple and transparent digital processes. Our objective is to be a lifelong financial partner for our consumers by helping meet all their borrowing, saving and financial wellbeing needs," Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said.

Consumers on the Paisabazaar App can check, compare and book from a range of Fixed Deposits (FDs), which includes Bajaj Finance, Suryoday Bank, Shivalik SF Bank, Slice SF Bank, Utkarsh SF Bank, Shriram Finance, and South Indian Bank. The entire investment journey on Paisabazaar is fully digital and seamless.

Corporate Bonds offer potential returns of up to 13.25%, and interest payouts on a monthly or quarterly basis. The minimum investment amount starts at just INR 1,000, making this an accessible option for a wide set of retail consumers. Corporate Bonds on Paisabazaar are powered by Grip Invest, a SEBI-regulated platform.

Consumers through the Paisabazaar platform can choose bonds based on parameters like Yield, Credit Rating, and Investment Amount. For investors seeking diversification and higher returns, Paisabazaar also offers personalized advice, curated and vetted by SEBI-registered analysts, enabling consumers to invest in a basket of securities aligned to specific investment themes.

Paisabazaar says, as part of its long-term strategy, it would continue to scale unsecured lending and build a robust secured lending portfolio, while parallelly expanding into savings and investment solutions and deepening its collections and risk management capabilities.

"This approach strengthens customer lifetime value, deepens engagement, and creates a resilient and diversified business model. A key focus is addressing the needs of 'New-to-Credit' (NTC) and underserved segments, many of whom remain outside formal credit systems. Leveraging technology, data analytics, and deep consumer understanding, we are responsibly bringing millions into the financial mainstream," Santosh Agarwal added.

Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 50 million consumers and it handles 20 lakh+ monthly enquiries from 1000+ cities. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

