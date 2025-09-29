Is PM Narendra Modi Offering 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Forward

Mumbai, September 29: Is PM Narendra Modi offering three months of free mobile recharge to all Indian users? A viral WhatsApp forward has been circulating, claiming that PM Narendra Modi is offering three months of free mobile recharge to all Indian users under a so-called "BJP Free Recharge Yojana." The messages suggest that this scheme is intended to encourage more people to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections. Users are asked to click on a link to avail the “free recharge,” with instructions claiming it is applicable for all Indian mobile users.

These forwards further add political motivation, implying the government is using the offer to influence voter behavior. The messages often appear visually convincing with logos and official-looking graphics, prompting users to trust and share them. Many have been circulating since early 2024, coinciding with discussions around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which raises questions about their authenticity. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Scheme To Earn INR 25.5 Lakh per Month on Investment of INR 22,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

WhatsApp Forward Claiming PM Narendra Modi Is Offering Free Recharge is Fake

📢 Did you come across a #WhatsApp forward claiming that PM Narendra Modi is offering 3 months of free mobile recharge to all Indian users ❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ The Government of India is NOT running any such scheme. ✔️ This is a fraudulent message being circulated to mislead… pic.twitter.com/UWFGZAeeot — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 28, 2025

PIB Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi Free Recharge Claim Debunked

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact check unit, the claims about PM Narendra Modi offering free mobile recharge are fake. The Government of India has clarified that no such scheme exists, and the messages are fraudulent. These forwards are circulated to mislead people and, in some cases, attempt to collect personal details for malicious purposes. Did Cabin of INR 800-Crore Varanasi Ropeway Project Collapse on Inauguration Day With BJP Leader Inside? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

PIB further urged users to never click on suspicious links or share personal details with unknown sources. Always verify claims through official government channels before believing or forwarding such messages. Additionally, the message appears to be over a year old, referencing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, further confirming its inaccuracy.

