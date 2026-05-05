Business News | World Book of Records Hosts International Summit and Awards in Nepal

VMPL

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5: The International Summit and Award Ceremony of World Book of Records was held at Regal Ballroom of Hotel Yak & Yeti, Kathmandu, bringing together eminent personalities from across the globe. The prestigious ceremony celebrated excellence, innovation, and outstanding achievements across diverse fields including arts, science, social service, entrepreneurship, and public service.

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It witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, with Bhawani Rana, most inspiring and influential women of Nepal and Former President of FNCCI as Chief Guest including Nepalese Leaders First MP Indira Rana Magar, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives along with Ojaswee Sherchand, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Mingma David Sherpa, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Sandeep Rana, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Bharat Giri, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Ramesh Kumar Malla, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Kshitij Thebe, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Rina Upreti, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Radhika Ramtel, Member of Parliament, Nepal; Ambika Devi Sangraula, Member of Parliament, Nepal and Dr. Dhananjay Regmi, CEO Nepal Tourism Board.

Special guests included Dr. Satish Shukla, Renowned Surgical Oncologist; Sanjay Shukla, Ex-MLA, Madhya Pradesh, India; Sanjeev Dubey, Senior BJP Politician, Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records UK and Advo. Vikram Trivedi. International representation featured Sangita Shreshta Einhaus, Managing Director, Dwarika's Group of Hotels & Resorts; Jacqueline Leigh Lenick from United States, Karma Tenzing Gurung, Rameshwar Aryal; Udaya Shumsher Rana; Dr. Malini Eaganathan from Malaysia; Lamsal Sudhan; and Satyakala Tamang Lama, Chairperson, A.M.S. Music and Entertainment.

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The ceremony recognised a wide spectrum of achievers across multiple domains. In the field of arts and culture, awards were presented to Madan Krishna Shrestha, Basundhara Bhusal, Meera Rana, Tulsi Ghimire, Basanta Shrestha, Deep Tuladhar, Usha Sherchan, Rojin Shakya, and Bhairab Bahadur Thapa for their exceptional contributions along with prominent Nepalese Nirnaya NSK, and Sareesha Shrestha.

Healthcare and scientific excellence were represented by Prativa Pandey, Sudip Shrestha, Basanta Pant, Subash Phuyal, Buddha Basnyat, Raju Dhakal, Adarsha Kumar Singh, and Sumeet Suseelan. Entrepreneurship and industry leaders honoured included Bharat Basnet, Nicholas Pandey, Ravi Jung Lamichhane, and Paresh Rughani.

Social impact and activism awards were conferred upon Sur Bahadur Shrestha, Priya Sigdel, Yadav Lal Kayastha, Saurav Rimal, Buddha Tsering Moktan, Shova Tamang, Samiksha Rai, along with organisations such as Himani Trust, Prisoner's Assistance Nepal, Nepal Snehi Kaakha, Hari Gopal Pradhan from Nepal Cancer Niwaran Pratisthan, and Nepal Women's Wrestling Foundation.

Recognition was also extended to institutions and businesses including Hotel Yak & Yeti, International Sound Services, Swift Holidays, OSR Digital Nepal, Sairam Pictures, and Lord of the Drinks. In the fields of sports, fashion, and creative industries, honourees included Mehboob Alam, Gyani Shova Tuladhar, Bishnu Gopal Shrestha and Dolly Gurung.

Young achievers and emerging talents such as Aarya Nikee Thinnaluri, Sara Abhijeet Vartak, Varun Vanam, Aviraj Tiwari, and Pratiyush Yadav were also recognised for their promising contributions.

Dil Sagar Katwal and Aarati Poudel Katwal President World Book of Records Nepal stated that the summit reinforced World Book of Records' commitment to recognising global talent and fostering international collaboration. The event served as a platform for cultural exchange and acknowledgement of individuals and organisations making significant contributions to society. The ceremony concluded with a strong message of unity, inspiration, and the continued pursuit of excellence across borders.

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