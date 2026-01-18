Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): The upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting is set to begin in Davos from January 19 with a musical concert rather than formal speeches or policy briefs.

According to the official website of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the opening night will feature music to set a welcoming mood before discussions begin on global issues such as the economy, technology, and world politics.

Also Read | OPPO Reno15 Series Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The opening concert will feature the Mahler Chamber Orchestra along with renowned violinist Renaud Capucon. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste will also perform. Artist and technologist Ronen Tanchum will present a digital visual display that changes with the music in real time.

The meeting's theme this year is "A Spirit of Dialogue." The idea is to encourage leaders, experts, and business heads to listen to one another before participating in debates and meetings.

Also Read | Google Pixel 10a Release Date 2026.

The concert will also combine classical music with modern digital visuals. The orchestra's performance will be matched with AI-based images on a large screen behind the musicians. These visuals will respond to the sound and rhythm of the music.

Jon Batiste's part of the concert will follow. He is known for blending different music styles, including jazz, soul, classical, and gospel. His set is expected to bring together different sounds and moods on one stage.

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is set to bring together heads of state, ministers, business leaders, scientists, and civil society members from around the world. The 2026 meeting will focus on global cooperation at a time when many countries are facing tension and rapid technological change. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)