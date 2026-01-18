Mumbai, January 18: OPPO has officially expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Reno15 series. The new lineup includes the Reno15 Pro 5G, the compact Reno15 Pro Mini 5G and the standard Reno15 5G. Positioned as a creative partner for mobile photographers and vloggers, the series introduces a first-of-its-kind 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera and advanced AI-driven editing tools. Prices start at INR 45,999, and the devices are now available through major e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.

The flagship models in the series, the Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini, are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which delivers a 41% improvement in multi-core performance over previous generations. The standard Reno15 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform. All models feature OPPO’s All-Round Armour Body and come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering high levels of protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launched in India; From Specifications to Prices, Check Details.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Advanced AI Imaging and 200MP Sensors

The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini lead the lineup with a 200MP ultra-clear main camera paired with a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens. This camera system is designed to deliver detailed portraits with natural background blur. A key highlight across the entire Reno15 series is the 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view, allowing users to capture group selfies and wide backgrounds with ease.

OPPO Reno15 Series Specifications and Features

To support the advanced camera hardware, OPPO has introduced AI Editor 3.0, which includes the AI Portrait Glow feature. This tool analyses lighting conditions in underexposed or backlit scenes and automatically applies studio-style lighting effects. The series also introduces the Popout feature, enabling layered images where subjects appear to extend beyond the frame. For video creators, all models support 4K HDR ultra-steady video across every lens.

Battery performance remains a strong focus, with the Reno15 Pro and Reno15 5G featuring a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno15 Pro Mini includes a 6,200mAh unit. All devices support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and the Pro variant additionally offers 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. OPPO claims the batteries are designed to retain health for up to five years of regular usage.

The Reno15 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels. The Reno15 Pro Mini offers a compact 6.32-inch screen, while the Reno15 5G comes with a 6.59-inch display. All screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and include Splash Touch technology, allowing operation even with wet hands.

OPPO Reno15 Series Price in India

The OPPO Reno15 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 45,999. The Reno15 Pro Mini with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs INR 59,999, while the Reno15 Pro 5G with the same configuration is priced at INR 67,999. OPPO Reno 15 Series: Things To Consider if You Are Planning To Buy OPPO Reno 15 5G, OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and OPPO Reno 15c 5G.

The Reno15 series is available in nature-inspired colour options such as Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Cocoa Brown. Customers purchasing during the launch period can benefit from instant cashback offers of up to 10% on select bank cards and no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

