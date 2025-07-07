VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: Xpertnest has achieved a major milestone by ranking among the prestigious lists of UK's 500 fastest-growing companies. The Growth500 list is a definitive guide to Britain's fastest growing businesses by Business Leader. The list was published at an exclusive event on 2nd July 2025, at London's iconic rooftop venue, the Sky Garden. Backed by NatWest, Deutsche Bank, BGF, PwC, Sage, Allicia Bank and City A.M., the event brought together the UK's most dynamic growth companies under one credible and influential platform. Within that 500-company list, Xpertnest (with 220% growth rate) was ranked alongside some of the big boys like EasyJet, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy, Revolut, Zopa, Starling Bank, Luton Town Football Club, Wrexham AFC, and other high-growth powerhouses -- from industry stalwarts and established unicorns to the next wave of emerging unicorns driving the future of UK business and economic growth.

Business Leader Growth500: - Data-Driven by Robert Watts Without Nominations The Growth500 is an annual index and programme by Business Leader and is designed to recognize Britain's 500 fastest-growing businesses. The list was researched, curated, and compiled by Robert Watts -- the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List. Watts conducted a thorough, data-driven process. He did the extensive research to find the UK's fastest growing companies. There were no self-nominations, no paid sponsorships, and no private data submissions -- making the rankings entirely independent, data-driven, and merit-based. The revenue growth of every company was calculated from publicly filed annual accounts at Companies House with various methods. The sample included all businesses with an annual turnover exceeding a certain limit in their most recent financial year, with no upper limit applied.

This holistic strategy of listing has delivered a list that represents all aspects of British business allowing businesses of all sizes to be celebrated for their outstanding achievement Xpertnest's placement on the Growth500 list highlights its position as one of the UK's fastest-growing tech enterprises, with its growth trajectory recorded and measured over the past three years. This ranking reflects not just rapid expansion, but the strength of the underlying business -- validated through robust financial data and proven performance. It stands as clear evidence that Xpertnest's exceptional growth is rooted in real-world results and sound business fundamentals Celebrating Growth at Sky Garden London- Xpertnest

Bringing together CEOs and founders from around the country, the event was a celebration. The Business Leader Growth500 event was held at London's Sky Garden that is at the upper floors of the capital's "walkie talkie" building. Growth500 is truly a celebration of business success that encompasses all areas of the economy, from tech to construction, from transportation to real estate, and much more.

Backed by partners including NatWest and PwC, the Growth500 shindig showcased how businesses from green energy to tech enterprises are "positively considering scale" in these "challenging" times.

The ranking of Xpertnest in such an elite category is a testament to how well the company has grown and fared through the years. This achievement turns Xpertnest into a celebrated national phenomenon just like other rapid-growth businesses. The acknowledgment of Xpertnest by Business Leader's Growth500 happened due to several key points in the company's developments.

"Our story has always been one of consistent, purpose-driven growth rather than following hype," said Arun Kar (Odisha-Origin British Entrepreneur), Founder of Xpertnest. "This ranking is an endorsement of our team's resilience and its determination to grow with a purpose. We have grown organically by solving real-world issues and remaining true to what we believe in, and it's amazing to see our team's ethic and creativity recognized alongside some of the best in the UK.

Being ranked among the UK's fastest-growing companies is a proud moment for all of us at Xpertnest. We built this company from the ground up, completely bootstrapped -- driven by innovation, resilience, and a commitment to solving real-world challenges through technology. This recognition validates the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients," said Chintan Panara, Founder of Xpertnest.Both founders were joined at the event by the Xpertnest leadership team, including Nidhi Kar (Executive Director), Gayatri Panda (Non-Executive Director), and other key officials who have played a vital role in the company's journey. The occasion also witnessed strong support from key members of the Odia community, including Partha Panda (Businessman), Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA (PRTA Ambassador), and Sweta Mohanty (Social Activist) -- all of whom were present to support the founders and celebrate Xpertnest's success.

About Xpertnest

Xpertnest is a digital transformation and technology consulting company based in London. The company was founded in 2016 by Arun Kar and Chintan Panara. The company focuses on leading edge solutions in artificial intelligence, smart city infrastructure, geospatial analytics, telecommunications, and other sectors. The recognition reflects the company's extraordinary three-year growth and influence on various sectors. In April 2025, Xpertnest reached a major milestone: a certified valuation of over $100 million. The valuation was conducted by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker in accordance with the Indian Valuation Standards and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. A second assessment from one of the UK's top business valuation firms corroborated the results, marking a formal recognition of Xpertnest's commercial viability and strategic resilience. Xpertnest's growth journey has been completely bootstrapped -- achieved without relying on any external funding or outside investment.

Media contact person Benjamin Sadhu, Premium NewsWire.

