New Delhi [India], September 8: Yamaha Music India today announced the launch of new colour options across its best-selling Made-in-India acoustic guitars, further enriching its popular F/FS/FX lineup. Built at Yamaha's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, these guitars combine Yamaha's highest global quality standards with a strong commitment to the Make in India vision, ensuring that Indian musicians get more choices without compromise.

Vibrant New Colours for Every Player

* F280: Black, Wood Brown

* FS80C: Tobacco Brown Sunburst, Wood Brown

* FX280: Black, Wood Brown

* FX80C: Tobacco Brown Sunburst, Wood Brown

From the bold elegance of Black to the warm tones of Wood Brown and the timeless appeal of Tobacco Brown Sunburst, the new finishes give players the freedom to choose a guitar that resonates with their style and personality.

Made in India Yamaha Guitars, Now in New Colors!

Built in India, Crafted to Global Standards

Every model in the series is designed with musicians in mind--offering superb playability, durability, and a rich acoustic sound. Featuring spruce tops for clarity and projection and rosewood fingerboards for smooth playability, the range reflects Yamaha's signature craftsmanship.

With production rooted in India, Yamaha ensures each instrument is meticulously crafted under the same rigorous quality checks followed worldwide, making these guitars a trusted companion for learners and performers alike.

A Commitment to Indian Musicians

Speaking on the launch of New colors, Mr. Ryoji Maruyama: Unit Head, Sales Unit, Said: "At Yamaha, we are committed to supporting the dreams of Indian musicians by offering instruments that blend world-class quality with local craftsmanship. The new colour options in our Made-in-India acoustic guitars not only provide more choice, but also reaffirm our dedication to the Make in India initiative. We want every player to experience the joy of music with an instrument they can truly connect with."

Adding to this, Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager - MI Sales Department, "Indian guitarists are at the heart of our vision. With our Made-in-India acoustic range, we are proud to deliver new colour guitars that meet Yamaha's highest global standards while remaining affordable and accessible. This is our way of empowering more musicians across the country to begin and grow their musical journey with confidence."

Availability

The new colour options will be available through Yamaha's authorised dealer network and Yamaha Music India Online Store after 5th September 2025.

Visit in.yamaha.com for more information.

