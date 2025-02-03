Young Chef Olympiad 2025 opens with a glittering ceremony on the banks of the Mandovi in Goa

PRNewswire

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3: The power of food as a key ingredient of solidarity brought together student chefs and their mentors at the opening ceremony of 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad, to kickstart a week of competition and collaboration, among 50 student chefs from 50 countries, on the banks of the Mandovi in Panaji, Goa.

* The largest competition of young chefs in the world to culminate in Kolkata with a Grand Finale, book of the A to Z of AI in Hospitality by Dr Suborno Bose released

The 11th edition of the Young Chef Olympiad, was declared open by Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC) and Founder YCO, and Chairman IIHM.

In his opening remarks Dr Bose said, "YCO continues to, in its 11th year, pursue shared goals of an inclusive, sustainable world, and IIHM aligns itself with Honourable Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047), Skill India, Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), sustainable tourism & cultural diplomacy."

"Today is 'Saraswati Puja', a day devoteAdvertorial Disclaimerd to the Goddess of learning Saraswati. It's a very auspicious day for all students and learners. In India, we believe in starting something new and meaningful on such a day and we are really happy that the YCO opening ceremony falls on Saraswati puja," he added.

Thanking Chef Students from all over the world Dr Bose said, "It is this trust in the organisation of the YCO that has drawn Young Chef Olympians and their mentors to India to spend over week. Thank you, Culinary Olympians for reposing this belief that you will be cared for and looked after, and given a safe friendly environment to display your skills and make friends for life."

"It is a testament to this trust that has led to the YCO experience reaching to many small and beautiful countries who the world got to know better," Dr Bose further added.

Prior to the Opening ceremony, one of the key elements in this years YCO was unveiled with the release of Dr Suborno Bose's book on the A to Z of AI in hospitality and hospitality education, 'Harmonizing Human Touch and AI, Tourism & Hospitality,' which was followed by a panel discussion.

Dr Bose outlined AI as 'Advanced Intelligence.' He emphasized the integration of the AI in hospitality education, hospitality and tourism as a whole as 'our goal and our responsibility'.

Prof David Foskett Chairman of the YCO Jury, underlined how AI only enabled us to be more humane, friendly and inclusive. He advised everyone to use AI as 'enabler and not a taker of jobs'.

Sarah Hartnett, renowned chef from the UK, spoke of how simple the book was to read as aspects of hospitality were divided across all letters of the alphabet with an explainer on how each function could be better enhanced through AI.

Neil Rippington, International Director IIHM wished the 50 plus generation was born 30 years earlier because the current generation are already ambassadors of AI.

At the end of the opening ceremony, contestants, mentors and judges took oath through their representatives to abide by the rules, play and respect the true spirit of hospitality.

Held under the aegis of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, YCO 2025, will witness the first round of competitions in Goa, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad before the Young Chef Olympians move to Kolkata for final competitions.

The competition rounds will start, at the IIHM campus kitchens, from Feb 3, in Goa, and from Feb 4 in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The top 10 Young Chef Olympians' as per the scores of the two rounds, will compete in the Grand Finale of YCO 2025 in Kolkata on February 8, 2025. However, there is also the plate trophy and the Dr Suborno Bose Culinary International Challenge prize up for grabs.

About IIHM:

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a leading hospitality education institution in India, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel management. The institute has campuses in several cities in India and abroad, as well as partnerships with leading hospitality institutions worldwide. IIHM has a strong commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry and has been recognised as one of India's best hospitality education institutions.

Contact:

Abdullah Ahmed

Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

Phone No: 011-43204700

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611287/YCO_25.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569189/IIHM_Logo.jpg

