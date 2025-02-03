India's Likely Playing XI in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: After winning the five-match T20I series 4-1, the India national cricket team will host the England national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between India and England will be hosted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6. The first ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The three-match ODI series is crucial for both nations to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mukesh Ambani Lauds Abhishek Sharma After India Opener Smashes Half-Century off 17 Balls During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side. Speedster Mohammed Shami made his much-awaited ODI comeback into the squad. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also made his return. For the first and second ODIs, Harshit Rana will be with the team. Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the squad for the third ODI. Bumrah has been off the field after suffering a back injury during the Sydney Test at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The speedster is expected to get fit ahead of the third ODI against England.

Top-Order: India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is expected to open the innings with Shubman Gill. The duo has done well for their country in the ODI format till now. Veteran batter Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3. The trio will strengthen the top order during the first ODI against England.

Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer is expected to bat at the No. 4 spot. The right-handed batter is a great player of spin and pace. At No. 5 there will be a toss-up between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Both players are the two wicketkeeping options for the three-match ODI series against the Three Lions.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya will be the main all-rounder during the first ODI against England. Hardik will be supported by spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. All three players can change the match. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Stat Highlights: Take a Look at Records Broken As Abhishek Sharma Shines in India National Cricket Team's 150-Run Victory Over England.

Bowlers: Veteran speedster Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack during the first ODI against England. Shami will be supported by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya can also bowl some overs of pace. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja will be the frontline spinners for India.

India Playing XI for 1st ODI vs England:

Rohit Sharma (c). Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)/KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

